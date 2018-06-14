5 players apart from Neymar who can decide the World Cup for Brazil

Brazil will be going to the World Cup with a lot of depth in their side and there are players who can decide the tournament.

Can Neymar win it forBrazil?

Brazil is the epitome of stylish football. Anything less than winning the World Cup is considered as a failure. The five-time World Champions will be looking to turn their fortune after a dismantling end to the last campaign where they were baffled by a resolute German side in a 7-1 defeat.

The Canarinhos, however, has undergone a complete squad overhaul since Adenor Leonardo Bacchi took the responsibilities for the national side. Only Neymar, Marcelo, Thiago Silva, Fernandinho, Paulinho, and Willian have found their place from Scolari's 2014 team. Tite has revived European style of play. But he has managed to maintain the traditional flair that is Brazil famous for.

The Latin American giants will heavily depend on Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and the team is centred around him. Dada Maravilha, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1970, has showered his praise for the former Barcelona man.

He has said that Neymar is 50 percent of the Brazil squad. And there is no one who can argue with this fact. Neymar has already scored 55 goals for Brazil in only 85 appearances. With only Pele and Ronaldo ahead of him, he could soon become the all-time top scorer for his country. Being the most expensive player in the world, the whole world will be eager to see him play in the greatest of all stages.

Neymar has won the 2013 Confederation Cup and 2016 Olympic gold with Brazil, but he would like to etch his name as one of the legends of Brazil Football by winning the World Cup.

But the World Cup is a different ball game. Individual brilliance can win you matches, but to win the tournament of this magnitude you need your whole squad to chip in. If we analyse Brazil's squad, we can see there are players who can play a pivotal role alongside their talisman, Neymar.

Brazil will be going to Russia as clear favourites to lift the title and if the squad can click in right time, there will be no one who could stop Tite and his men from claiming the World Cup for a record sixth time.

Let's find the players, other than Neymar, who can be crucial in Brazil's surge for glory.

#5 Gabriel Jesus

Jesus: One of the contenders for the golden boot

Brazil lacked star names in front goals in 2014. But this time Tite has found players to slot into the No 9 position. The 21-year old, Gabriel Jesus, will be in the race of winning the golden boot in the tournament.

The Palmeiras prodigy has been turned to a ruthless finisher. His technical ability, finishing, dribbling skill, and movement off the ball have been praised by all and sundry. He has scored 13 goals for Manchester City in their title-winning campaign. It was his goal, deep into the injury time, on the final match day that ensured Pep Guardiola's men to become the first English Club to register 100 points in a single season.

Tite has always praised the young centre-forward. Jesus is likely to start over Roberto Firmino. He was the top scorer in the CONMEBOL qualifiers where he scored 7 goals. He has also scored against Germany in March and also registered his name on the scoresheet against the recently concluded friendly against Austria.

Certainly, he will be hoping to form a strong partnership with Neymar. This duo can prove themselves as the best-attacking partnership in the tournament and the Selecao would want to see a lot from this talented young forward.