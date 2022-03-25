5 players with the most appearances in Liverpool’s history

Liverpool is right on Manchester United's tail in terms of trophy count in the English top-tier. The club endured a trophyless drought for a lengthy period of 30 years before securing a Premier League trophy in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp's appointment has changed the culture within the club. Signing Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk further bolstered the Anfield-natives' prowess. The rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson added to the club's strength.

As of now, the team boasts an immense squad depth and are the top contenders for the trophy competing with Manchester City. However, this is not just the story of the present. The Reds have always housed some of the best players around Europe.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five such talented players who had enjoyed long careers at Anfield.

#5 Ray Clemence — 665

Ray Clemence marked his debut in 1968

The Anfield outfit signed goalkeeper Ray Clemence from Scunthorpe United. After being handed a debut in 1968, Ray Clemence was nurtured alongside the reserve team for another two seasons.

Clemence's penalty save in the final of the UEFA Cup match against Borussia Mönchengladbach is considered one of his most decorated moments as a goalie. Clemence won too many trophies with the Reds.

He collected five Football League First Division trophies, one FA Cup and one League Cup. He also won the European Cup, three UEFA Cups and a UEFA Super Cup during his stint with the Reds.

#4 Emlyn Hughes — 665

Emlyn Hughes was the anchor of the Reds' and England's defense throughout his tenure

Emlyn Hughes is one of the most successful players and captains in the club's history. He has guided the Reds to four league titles and one FA Cup victory. Hughes settled into the club right away and proved to be an important member of the squad for them.

A versatile player, Emlyn Hughes could gracefully play as a midfielder or a defender. He was the anchor of both the Anfield outfit and the English national team throughout his tenure.

Hughes also went on to become the England national team captain and has 62 international caps under his belt. In 1970, the club went through a series of sudden changes, which included axing all senior players to be replaced by young players. However, Emlyn survived the scare and remained with the squad for a lengthy period.

The same year, he was also included in England's World Cup squad despite not featuring in friendly games. He was the youngest and only Reds player in the team. In 1979, he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers after leaving the Anfield side.

#3 Steven Gerrard — 710

Steven Gerrard joined the club's academy as a nine-year-old

Steven Gerrard is arguably the most famous Liverpool player ever. The England international joined Liverpool's academy as a nine-year-old. Little did he know that someday he would be a major part of the club's history.

After giving trials at Manchester United, Gerrard earned a Liverpool contract on 5 November 1997. He later cited in his autobiography that the trial at Manchester United was to pressurize Liverpool management to give him a contract.

Then-captain Jamie Redknapp's injury paved the way for Steven Gerrard to showcase his midfield expertise during the initial stages of his Liverpool career. Gerrard had to deal with injuries during his first few years at the club, which were a result of playing too much football.

However, the former England captain brushed it all aside to grace Liverpool's midfield for 17 seasons. The only dark spot in his career has to be the fact that Steven Gerrard could never win a league title with the Anfield side.

#2 Jamie Carragher — 737

Carragher started off with the club's youth academy in 1996.

Jamie Carragher is not just Liverpool's second-longest serving player, he is also the longest-serving player (149 games) for Liverpool in European competitions. Carragher started off with Liverpool's youth academy in 1996. He was called up to feature for the senior team the very next year.

Carragher was initially a wing-back but following Rafa Benitez's arrival in 2004, the Spaniard urged the English defender to try out the center-back position. This proved to be a game-changer as Jamie Carragher became a force to be reckoned with as a stopper.

He was also a key element of England's national team. The Englishman holds the record for having the most caps at the U-21 level. Jamie Carragher retired at the end of the 2012-13 season.

#1 Ian Callaghan — 857

Callaghan was a part of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup

The Anfield outfit's promotion into the top flight and Ian Callaghan's permanent spot within the starting XI coincided. The England international had a scintillating career between 1959 and 1978 with the Merseysiders.

He played a crucial role in helping Liverpool secure the 1964, 1966, 1973, 1976 and 1977 league titles. He was also part of the teams at the 1965 and 1974 FA Cup finals, the 1973 and 1976 UEFA Cups and the European Super Cup in 1977 and 1978.

Callaghan was a member of the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. However, he did not receive a medal as he did not play in the final. The former Liverpool player later received the medal in 2009.

