5 players with most appearances in Manchester United’s history

Manchester United's history has somewhat been a benchmark for fellow English teams as they have been the most successful team in the country. The club has also been home to some of the best and most lethal players. Whether from the academy or elsewhere, Old Trafford have always welcomed talented youngsters.

Many prodigies have arrived at the club as amateurs and left as some of the best players ever. Manchester United have seen numerous players call it home after lengthy stints at Old Trafford. The club's stability came following their iconic manager SIr Alex Ferguson's impressive lengthy tenure at the club.

During his time, he was successful in raising a strong and united squad. Their loyalty reflected in the club's team chemistry and thus, continued success followed. In this article, let's take a look at Manchester United's players with the most appearances.

#5 Denis Irwin — 479

Irwin left the club in 2002 after a highly successful career at Old Trafford

Between 1990 and 2002, United endured a golden and a trophy laden tenure. The club grew to be one of the strongest teams across the continent and the world.

Under the fine leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson, the club amassed numerous accolades. Along with the coach himself, there was another man who was a constant throughout that magical journey. Denis Irwin!

The wing-back from Ireland was one of United's longest-serving players under the Alex Ferguson era. Irwin had to show his expertise at Leeds and then Oldham before receiving Manchester United's attention in 1990.

He is one of the most decorated Red Devils ever. Irwin left the club in 2002 after a highly successful career at Old Trafford.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Looked at Denis Irwin's stats compared to Alexander-Arnold's. Irwin was one of the best full backs in the game. Alexander-Arnold has revolutionised the full back role. Irwin's Utd played a different style but in 328 games he made 20 assists. Trent has 26 assists in 82, at 21. Looked at Denis Irwin's stats compared to Alexander-Arnold's. Irwin was one of the best full backs in the game. Alexander-Arnold has revolutionised the full back role. Irwin's Utd played a different style but in 328 games he made 20 assists. Trent has 26 assists in 82, at 21.

#4 Wayne Rooney — 559

Rooney joined Fergie's team with massive hype around him

Wayne Rooney has been and arguably will forever remain an inspiration for youths starting off with the Red Devils. The then 18-year-old was handed a Manchester United contract in 2004 following his heroics and goal scoring exploits at Everton.

Rooney joined Fergie's team with massive hype around him. The little boy from Liverpool lived up to his expectations and soon became a crucial member of Ferguson's squad. If it wasn't for Cristiano Ronaldo, Rooney would have had all the limelight upon him.

Rooney is United's all-time top goalscorer (253) across all competitions. He is also the second-most goal-getter (208) in the history of the Premier League. Rooney left the club in 2017 to re-join his former side Everton.

Till date, Rooney remains one of the best Manchester United and Premier League players ever.

GOAL @goal Wayne Rooney's record-breaking England career came to an end three years ago today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



𝟓𝟑 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬. 𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧. Wayne Rooney's record-breaking England career came to an end three years ago today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿𝟓𝟑 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬. 𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧. https://t.co/6TYbWl24JQ

#3 Gary Neville — 599

Neville joined Manchester United as an apprentice in 1991

Gary Neville is a prominent name in United's history books. He was a significant element of Fergie's Fledglings that gave opportunities and stage for youngsters to prove their worth.

Neville joined Manchester United as an apprentice in 1991 and captained the youth side to an FA Cup victory in his first season. The following season, he earned a senior team call-up and debuted in a UEFA Europa Cup fixture against Torpedo Moscow.

His 20 years at the club were filled with trophies and to date, Neville remains one of the most decorated Manchester United players. He took the captain's armband following Roy Keane's departure in 2005.

#2 Paul Scholes — 712

Scholes has been considered one of the best ever midfielders in the history of the game

Manchester United are known for housing loyal players and Paul Scholes has to be among the top names on the list. In his two-year junior career and 10 years of senior career Scholes played for no other club but Manchester United.

Upon joining United's senior team in 1993, Scholes went onto illustrate a fairytale-like career with the club. The England international has been considered one of the best ever midfielders in the history of the game. Zinedine Zidane, another midfield maestro, has often shown his admiration for the England international.

Although Scholes was criticized for his tackling and rough playing style, his talent earned him quite a reputation within the world of football. He won 25 major trophies with the club and retired alongside his beloved boss Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Squawka Football @Squawka



One for the record books. ON THIS DAY: In 1999, Paul Scholes was the first England player in history to be sent off at Wembley.One for the record books. ON THIS DAY: In 1999, Paul Scholes was the first England player in history to be sent off at Wembley.One for the record books. 🔴 https://t.co/4yMwnDRwfn

#1 Ryan Giggs — 947

Giggs earned a senior contract on the day he turned he 17

The longevity of Ryan Giggs' career is not something that we would see regularly. The Wales international joined the Red Devils' youth setup in 1987 from cross-city rivals Manchester City. After spending three years with the youth team, Giggs earned a senior contract on the day he turned he 17.

He kept shuffling between the senior side and being the leader of Fergie's Fledglings and won the FA Youth Cup in 1992. Giggs was the first player to break into the senior team from the youth squad.

He enjoyed popularity on and off the pitch and his reputation often preceded himself. DurIn90s, Giggs grew to be the face of the Premier League. He played for United for 25 years and also served as a player-manager after the sacking of David Moyes in his last season in 2014.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Records, records everywhere! Ryan Giggs' Man Utd career by numbers.Records, records everywhere! Ryan Giggs' Man Utd career by numbers.Records, records everywhere! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/9pEq9UymsK

Edited by Aditya Singh