5 players Arsenal should look to sell this summer

Arsenal have come under a lot of scrutiny for their league performances this season. Following a poor run of form, the Gunners currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League.

The Gunners are likely to miss out on qualification for the Champions League for a fourth season in a row unless they are able to win the Europa League. Arsenal are in the semi-finals of the European competition and will face Villareal in the second leg of the tie next week.

There have been some positives to take from the current campaign, with young players such as Emille Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka having impressive seasons.

However, many Arsenal players have been too inconsistent this season. Let's take a look at 5 players Mikel Arteta should look to sell this summer for the Gunners to improve.

#5 David Luiz

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

David Luiz's transfer to Arsenal in the summer of 2019 came as a shock to many Arsenal fans. Signing a player who was 33 at the time did not go down well with many Arsenal fans, especially with the team desperately in need of defensive reinforcements.

There is no doubt that David Luiz has had a remarkable career but it is clear that the Brazilian is well past his prime. He is a player who must be sold this summer so that Arsenal can improve their backline.

#4 Lucas Torreira

Aston Villa v Arsenal FC - Premier League

There were high hopes for Lucas Torreira when he joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018. However, things have not gone as planned for the Uruguayan. Torreira has enjoyed some good periods at Arsenal but Mikel Arteta sent the player out on loan to Atletico Madrid, where he has struggled to make an impact.

According to the Metro, Torreira's father has urged the player to leave Arsenal in the summer.

