5 players Arsenal need to sell in this transfer window

Arsenal should sell these footballers to make up room for reinforcements.

@shauryavineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 14:33 IST

Arsenal finished outside of the top 4 and more importantly failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time under Arsene Wenger, courtesy of a 5th placed finish last season.

The Frenchman’s future at the helm of the club was uncertain as his contract was due to expire at the end of last season and with the unprecedented unrest among the fans, many believed that the 67-year-old might walk away from his beloved club.

However, Wenger decided to extend his stay at the club by another two years and the board have insisted that they will be proactively looking to improve the club as they bid to challenge for the Premier League title.

While Alexandre Lacazette’s signing has helped address one of the biggest shortcomings in the squad, the Gunners need to get rid of the deadwood that they have to trim down their squad for future more valuable additions.

Here are 5 players who Arsenal need to sell in the transfer window:

#5 Kieran Gibbs

The English full-back has been a part of the Arsenal first-team for close to 10 years now but the time feels right for the 27-year-old to move on to a new challenge. Gibbs has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and the arrival of Sead Kolasinac on a free earlier in the window is not going to help his case either.

The English international made only 22 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side across all competitions last season and it is only going to come down this term. It is being reported that West Bromwich Albion and Watford are interested in the services of the 27-year-old and this provides Arsenal with the ideal opportunity to cash-in on their youth product.

A move away from North London is in the best interest of both the parties and one which should ideally be concluded before the end of the transfer window.