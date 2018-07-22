5 players Arsenal should sell this summer

Arsenal unveiled Unai Emery as the new head coach this summer

There have been big changes at Arsenal this summer. After 22 years at the helm, Arsene Wenger’s spell in charge at the club came to an end, and he was replaced by Unai Emery.

There hasn’t been a summer like this at Arsenal since the start of the Premier League era. Since 1996, Wenger has been in charge at the club and has built the Gunners around his image. The fact that a new man has come in from outside the club means there will obviously have to be massive changes.

Emery comes to the Emirates with a raft of experience in European football. He led Sevilla to an unprecedented three consecutive Europa League titles between 2014 and 2016 and won the Ligue 1 title with PSG last season. In his time in France, he also won two Coupe de Frances, and the Coupe de la Ligue twice.

He will change the way Arsenal play this season, there is no doubt about it. The Gunners will still play, good, attractive, football, but it will be different compared to Wenger's reign. There will probably be a more directness to the play, and the 3-4-3 that they played with for much of last season will change a bit.

There have been a few changes at the club already this summer. Bernd Leno has joined from Bayer Leverkusen and is likely to challenge Petr Cech for the goalkeeper’s jersey, with Lucas Torreira, Sokratis and Stephan Lichtsteiner amongst the other arrivals.

There have been some departures, with the experience of Jack Wilshere, Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker all leaving the Emirates. There will be more to come this some in terms of exits though.

Here are five players Arsenal should let go before the transfer window is over.

#1 Danny Welbeck

Welbeck has been at Arsenal for four years

It has been a frustrating few years for Welbeck at Arsenal. He made the move to the Emirates from Manchester United in 2014, hoping to establish himself after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

But he has suffered from injuries in his time in North London and has never really made his mark at the club. He has made just 80 Premier League appearances in his four years at Arsenal and scored just 15 goals.

With the squad now containing the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Welbeck will be a backup player at best, and that isn’t great for Welbeck’s career, and Arsenal won’t want an unhappy player in their squad.

Gunners should be able to get around £20m for Welbeck in this market, as there are sure to be suitors for a player with his attributes - most notably his pace.

