4 Players Arsenal should sell in the summer transfer window

Mesut Ozil may have reached the end of his time with the Gunners

For a club the size of Arsenal, their final standings in the Premier League each year don't do them any justice. Widely mocked for consistently ending up in 4th place under Arsene Wenger in almost every campaign, Unai Emery was brought in at the start of this season to try and change that. But, instead, he's led them to a 5th place finish behind their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the blame can't solely be pinned on Emery, like it was with Wenger. This is because there are a lot of deficiencies out on the pitch that doesn't allow for Emery to actually see his plans through. The current players are simply unable to do much of what he asks. The fix for this? To invest heavily and get rid of the deadwood in the squad.

In this list, you'll see five players that I personally consider to be beneath Arsenal's standard or players that simply don't care about the club -- mercenaries, to put it bluntly; there to pick up a pay cheque at the end of the month and give little regard to what happens to the club in the meantime.

#4 Mohamed Elneny

I think everybody was surprised when Arsenal announced that they had signed Mohamed Elneny back in January 2016. His fee was undisclosed but some said that he cost the Gunners around £5m or more. He has still yet to show why he was bought in the first place. His performances have been sub-par, aside from the occasional flash of brilliance here and there.

There are much better options out there, especially for a club with the size of Arsenal, so why are they holding on to a player who'd struggled to even break into the first team when Arsenal face a mid-table Premier League side?

Elneny has spent the majority of this season either on the bench or excluded from the squad entirely. With the inevitably high wages he's being paid per week, surely it would make sense to ship him out elsewhere and find a more adept replacement before any more time is wasted.

