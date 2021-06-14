5 players Arsenal could sign this summer

With the 2020-21 Premier League season coming to an end, it's fair to say that Arsenal have been underwhelming at the very least.

With zero trophies and an eighth place finish, Arsenal no longer look like a top four side. Finishing eighth in the league, Arsenal will be without any European competition next year for the first time in 25 years. This is a record that Mikel Arteta will shy away from commenting upon, and Arsenal will be hoping to improve their fortunes next time out. With the 2021-22 season only two months away, it is imperative that Arsenal have a good transfer window to rebuild, challenge top clubs and restore the club's past glory.

That said, let's take a look at five players Arsenal could sign in the summer transfer window.

#5. Ben White - Brighton & Hove Albion

Ben White in action for Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal have recently been linked with Ben White. The 23-year-old defender from Brighton has impressed this season, earning a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2020.

🚨 Arsenal preparing move for Brighton defender Ben White. No club-to-club contact yet but expected in due course. Could take ~£40-50m — unlikely to be insurmountable for #AFC. Interest 1st reported by @johncrossmirror. W/ @gunnerblog @TheAthleticUK #BHAFC https://t.co/vYS2KG9rs5 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 11, 2021

Primarily a center back, White received praise for his calmness on the ball. Standing at six feet tall, he is also a commanding presence in the air. He possesses decent distribution skills that could just be what Arsenal lack.

Still only 23, it is easy to say that White lacks experience in the Premier League. The defender has only ever played one season in the Premier League. While he has been impressive, his inexperience could be a factor that prevents Arsenal from spending the money.

BREAKING: Ben White replaces injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's squad for #EURO2020. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 7, 2021

Considering his recent call-up and his relatively young age, White commands a market value of about £40 million. His price tag could be a concern, moreover, Arsenal seem to need a midfielder more urgently than a center back.

#4. Houssem Aouar - Lyon

Houssem Aouar celebrates a win with Lyon

Houssem Aouar has been linked with Arsenal for the past two seasons. It's a well known fact that Arteta and Arsenal are both big fans of the player, and would love to have him at the club.

Predominantly an attacking midfielder, Aouar is capable of playing anywhere in midfield. His creativity and his eye for a killer pass are the best attributes of his game. Aouar currently plays for the France U21 side.

Only 22, Aouar's asking price last year was around £44 million. This was supposedly on the higher side for Arsenal, who were unable to bid that amount in the past. This summer, the youngster will reportedly be available for £25 million.

The lack of attacking midfielders poses Arteta a serious problem. Both Real Madrid loanees Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos have returned after completing their respective loans. Things look scarce for Arsenal, with Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock as the only orthodox attacking midfielders. The signing of an attacking midfielder should be Arsenal's top priority.

