5 players Arsenal will be most dependent on this season

With less than a week to go until the 2021-22 season commences, Arsenal will be looking ahead to what needs to be an improvement from their 2020-21 campaign.

The Gunners finished eighth in the league last season and managed to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. However, with no European football this season, Arsenal can concentrate solely on their Premier League campaign as they try to get back into contention for a top-six finish.

Mikel Arteta's squad is slowly coming together, but Arsenal's season will hinge upon a few standout players' performances. So without further ado, here are five players that Arsenal will depend on the most in the 2021-22 season:

#5 Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey warms up ahead of a match

Thomas Partey has had an injury-riddled spell at Arsenal so far. The Ghanaian joined the club from Atletico Madrid amidst great fanfare last summer. However, Partey was only able to show glimpses of what he's capable of due to multiple spells on the sidelines.

The midfielder has been unlucky with injuries again, as he will miss the first couple of weeks of the 2021-22 season. But Mikel Arteta will depend upon the Ghanaian to anchor his midfield when he returns. Partey is undoubtedly talented and will be integral to the Gunners this season.

His ability to carry the ball forward as well as his defensive prowess will make him irreplaceable in Arsenal's midfield. Should he keep himself fit, the Gunners' fans can expect a big season from Partey this year.

#AFC 🚨 | Arsenal confirm Thomas Partey sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle against Chelsea.



He will continue to be assessed and is expected to be back in training in approximately three weeks.



Via https://t.co/s3oI8xBLlF pic.twitter.com/GZAqh6qN7W — Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) August 7, 2021

#4 Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe in action for Arsenal during the 2020-21 season

Arsenal's record signing looked to finally be finding his feet towards the end of last season. The Ivorian ended the 2020-21 campaign in sensational form and is set to have a big season ahead of him.

Nicolas Pepe was arguably one of Arsenal's best players last season in terms of production. The winger finished as Arsenal's second highest scorer in all competitions with 16 goals. Pepe was also key in their Europa League campaign, and was selected to the 2020-21 Team of the Tournament. He contributed six goals and four assists in 13 appearances in the competition for the Gunners.

Pepe's pace and dribbling ability make him a nightmare to deal with, and now he has also added an end product to his game. It is up to Mikel Arteta to get the best out of the winger, but the Ivorian looks well on his way to repaying the £72 million that Arsenal paid for him in 2019.

£72m man Nicolas Pepe since joining Arsenal. 📈 🇨🇮



19/20 📅



🏟️ 42 Games

⚽ 8 Goals

🎯 10 Assists



20/21 📅



🏟️ 47 Games

⚽ 16 Goals

🎯 5 Assists



Is 21/22📅 his make-or-break season? ⏳ pic.twitter.com/0sbAUs31eX — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) August 8, 2021

