5 players with the most assists in the 2020-21 Serie A

In the last few years, the Serie A has arguably become one of the most entertaining leagues in Europe.

With several clubs purchasing talented attacking players, the Serie A has rivalled the Premier League and the La Liga in terms of goalmouth action.

While the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile, to name a few, have scored goals galore, the Serie A has also seen some prolific goal-creators.

Top five goal-creators in the 2020-21 Serie A

In the 2020-21 season, there have been a lot of goal-creators. Let us have a look at the five most prolific ones.

#T5 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) - 6 assists

With Luis Alberto injured, Milinkovic-Savic has taken up the creative mantle for Lazio

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been starring for Lazio for so long that it's a surprise no top European side has managed to pluck him out.

Since arriving from Belgian side Genk in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic has consistently been one of Serie A's most prolific creators. This season, the Serbian has also shouldered the creative mantle for Lazio in the absence of the injured Luis Alberto.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the best midfielder in Serie A!

He was pivotal during the absence of Luis Alberto this season.



4 goals

6 assists which has him tied 4th

1.3 key passes per game

3.9 aerial duels won per game that his him 4th

Don’t forget January MVP!



Sergente on 🔥! https://t.co/DyCnEkYIcp pic.twitter.com/0U4o2I9Rum — Jerry Mancini (@jmancini8) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

Milinkovic-Savic has six assists to his name in the Serie A this season, his joint-best for the Eagles in a single campaign. Based on his current form, he could well better this tally by the end of the season.

#T5 Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) - 6 assists

For all of Inter Milan's attacking stars, Marcelo Brozovic has their main assist-maker in the 2020-21 Serie A.

Marcelo Brozovic is one of the longest-serving players in the current Inter Milan squad; he has made 227 appearances for the club since joining from Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

Brozovic has had his fair share of highs and lows during this period. But the Croat continues to be a key player for the team, bringing incredible versatility and playmaking skills.

Advertisement

Marcelo Brozović has assisted five goals in his last four Serie A games:



🅰️ vs. Verona

🅰️ vs. Crotone

🅰️ vs. Sampdoria

🅰️🅰️ vs. Roma



He has more league assists than any other Inter Milan player this season (6). pic.twitter.com/B7JE7zF3xI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 10, 2021

Marcelo Brozovic has made 32 Serie A assists for Inter Milan, with six of them coming in the ongoing season. He needs just three more to equal his best tally for a single Serie A campaign.

#T5 Dries Mertens (Napoli) - 6 assists

Dries Mertens has made up for his lack of goals by becoming his side's main creator.

His goalscoring output may have steadily declined in the past few years, but Dries Mertens continues to be a reliable provider for his teammates.

Mertens has scored four times and made six assists in the Serie A for Napoli this season. That is an impressive tally, considering the Belgian has only played 13 league games owing to injuries.

Advertisement

The striker was out with an ankle injury for a month between December and January, while at the end of last month, he sustained a similar knock once again.

At 33, age might be catching up with Mertens. But he has been a loyal servant of the Partenopei, scoring a club-record 130 goals and making 85 assists in 343 appearances.