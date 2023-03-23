5 players with most assists for club and country in the 21st century

Assists reflect a player's ability to create goal-scoring opportunities for their teammates by providing them with accurate passes, crosses or through balls.

A player with a high number of assists is often seen as a key player in their team's attacking play, as they have the ability to unlock defenses and create chances out of nothing.

Additionally, assists are often an indication of a player's overall skill level, including their passing accuracy, vision and ability to read the game. As such, assists are a good measure of a player's quality in football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players with the most assists for club and country in the 21st century.

(Note: Only assists registered by players in the top 5 leagues, cup competitions and for their respective national teams have been considered).

#5 Angel Di Maria - 250 assists

Spezia Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Angel Di Maria is widely regarded as one of the best playmakers and attackers of his generation. Known for his exceptional vision, dribbling ability and technical skills, Di Maria has the ability to create and score goals with ease.

He has a keen eye for a pass and can deliver pinpoint crosses and through balls to set up his teammates in front of goal. His quick feet and lightning-fast pace make him a nightmare for defenders and he has the ability to change the game with his individual brilliance.

Throughout his career, Di Maria has demonstrated his ability to make an impact in big games, scoring crucial goals and creating game-winning opportunities. He scored the winning goal for Argentina in the 2021 Copa America and their opener in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France.

Di Maria has mustered a total of 250 assists over the course of his stellar career.

#4 Mesut Ozil - 259 assists

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from professional football earlier this week. He is known for his incredible playmaking ability, particularly in terms of his vision and passing accuracy.

He has a natural talent for creating goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and is renowned for his exceptional number of assists. Ozil has the ability to pick out the perfect pass, even under pressure, and his incredible technical qualities have assisted him greatly at mastering it.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder's skill on the ball and ability to read the game also make him a valuable asset in possession. Ozil's provided 259 assists in his career and thess impressive numbers are a testament to his playmaking abilities.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo - 260 assists

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time. But that doesn't mean that Ronaldo suffered from a lack of dynamism and that he was solely focused on one facet of his game.

Ronaldo has always had an incredible feel for the game and during his prime years, he was heavily involved in dictating play for his side. At the peak of his powers, he was one of the most creative players on the planet and his staggering assist numbers are a testament to this ability of his.

Ronaldo has registered a total of 260 assists for club and country over the course of his glorious career.

#2 Thomas Muller - 295 assists

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Thomas Muller is widely viewed as the assist-king of Europe. Muller is one of the most intelligent footballers of his generation and his sharp movement in and around the final third makes him a joy to play with.

Great players have loved playing alongside Muller as the Bayern Munich forward's excellent technical ability and game intelligence helps him carve out plenty of goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

Muller has provided 295 assists for club and country and is one of the most underrated players of his generation.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thomas Muller has more goals than Thierry Henry and more assists than Mesut Ozil in the Champions League.



The most underrated player of his generation? 🤔 Thomas Muller has more goals than Thierry Henry and more assists than Mesut Ozil in the Champions League.The most underrated player of his generation? 🤔 https://t.co/9bgdjIyozX

#1 Lionel Messi - 390 assists

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is one of the most complete footballers of all time. He is renowned for his goalscoring prowess as well as his exceptional playmaking ability. Messi's passing range and incredible vision have aided him in creating plenty of goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

In addition to his incredible goal-scoring record, Messi has also recorded a significant number of assists throughout his career. This has helped him in further cementing his status as one of the best players in the history of the game.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is the greatest assist-provider of the 21st century by quite a huge margin. He has provided a whopping 390 assists for club and country over the course of his incredible career.

B/R Football @brfootball



Lionel Messi

13G

13A



Neymar

13G

11A



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

12G

10A



Bukayo Saka

12G

10A



Randal Kolo Muani

11G

10A Only five players have 10+ goals and 10+ assists in Europe's top five leagues this season:Lionel Messi13G13ANeymar13G11AKhvicha Kvaratskhelia12G10ABukayo Saka12G10ARandal Kolo Muani11G10A Only five players have 10+ goals and 10+ assists in Europe's top five leagues this season:Lionel Messi▪️ 13G▪️ 13ANeymar▪️ 13G▪️ 11AKhvicha Kvaratskhelia▪️ 12G▪️ 10ABukayo Saka▪️ 12G▪️ 10ARandal Kolo Muani▪️ 11G▪️ 10A https://t.co/vXOp9lZhez

Poll : 0 votes