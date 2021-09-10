5 players with most assists for Manchester United in the 21st century

Manchester United were easily one of the most dominant football teams in the first decade of the 21st century. Under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils had already become serial winners by the turn of the millennium.

The Old Trafford outfit are renowned for their direct and aggressive brand of attacking football. Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers of all time. They are among the most successful clubs in Europe.

Manchester United have a raft of exciting individuals in their squad right now

Manchester United continue to have great clout when it comes to making big signings. In fact, this past summer transfer window, the Red Devils did showcase the kind of pull they still have. They signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United have always had some wonderful goalscorers and playmakers strutting their stuff at Old Trafford. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players who have the most assists for Manchester United in the 21st century.

#5 Antonio Valencia - 62 assists

Manchester United signed Antonio Valencia in the summer of 2009 as a replacement of sorts for the departing Cristiano Ronaldo. Although Valencia never hit the heights of Ronaldo, he proved to be a good signing for the Red Devils.

Valencia's pace and driving runs made him a threat down the right flank and he was pretty good with his service as well. In fact, he was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in April, 2010.

The Ecuadorian won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one Europa League title and two EFL Cups during his time with Manchester United. Valencia slowly transitioned to right-back in his later years at the club and was made club captain as well.

Valencia scored 25 goals and provided 62 assists in 339 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United.

Antonio Valencia's rocket against Everton has been voted Manchester United's Goal of the Year for 2017. 🚀

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - 69 assists

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's best players in the first decade of the 21st century. After joining the club in 2003, Ronaldo eventually grew into one of the best forwards in the world and won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 when he was with the Red Devils.

He won three consecutive Premier League titles and a Champions League title as well. Ronaldo's pace, trickery and incredible shooting range made him a threat like no other during his time at Manchester United.

Ronaldo also struck up a wonderful partnership with the legendary Wayne Rooney during their time together at Old Trafford. There were plenty of nights when the duo made professional football look too easy.

In 292 appearances across all competitions in his first stint at Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals and provided 69 assists. He is now back at Old Trafford and will most probably climb higher up this list by the time he is done.

