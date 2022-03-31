5 players with most assists in Premier League since the start of the 2020-21 season

The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Many players have come and achieved success at times purely through their playmaking abilities.

It is certainly not an easy task to constantly provide teammates with opportunities to score goals. It only gets tougher in England's top division of football, with the opposition sharp enough to instantly find ways to contain an attacking player.

In the current setup, even the defenders are heavily involved in being productive in the attack.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, many players have been very effective with their playmaking. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top players who have registered the most assists since the beginning of last season.

#5 Mohamed Salah

Mo Salah is among the most valuable players in the league

Words do not suffice in describing how immense the contribution of Mohamed Salah has been for Liverpool. Ever since joining them in the 2017-18 season, the Egyptian has been constantly involved in goal contributions for the Reds.

The left-footed winger has been in stellar form this season, having scored 20 goals and registered 10 assists already. No player in the Premier League has contributed to more goals than Mo Salah this season.

anfieldwatch.co.uk/there-was-prob… Mohamed Salah has found the back of the net 153 times and secured 57 assists in 239 appearances for Liverpool Mohamed Salah has found the back of the net 153 times and secured 57 assists in 239 appearances for Liverpool 🔴anfieldwatch.co.uk/there-was-prob…

Last season, the Egyptian forward registered five assists, meaning he has made 15 assists since the beginning of the previous edition of the league. With his quick feet, amazing pace, and mind-boggling dribbling, Salah is capable of registering even more assists in the ongoing campaign.

#4 Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson has been another stellar performer for Liverpool

The Scottish left-back has been phenomenal for Liverpool, especially under Jurgen Klopp's management. The German manager's encouragement to constantly be on the attacking front has done wonders for Andrew Robertson.

Last season, the Scot went on to register seven assists in the league. He then made the second-most number of crosses (147) and progressive passes (265).

In the current season, Robertson has already registered 10 assists to his name, the second-best in the Premier League behind teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold. With 17 assists to his name since the beginning of last season, the Liverpool full-back has proved to be a massive asset in attack.

#3 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been a solid performer for United

The Portuguese midfielder has had a solid impact since joining Manchester United in the 2019-20 season. Bruno Fernandes' terrific vision and creative abilities have proven to be a boon for the Red Devils.

Last season, the midfield maestro was deadly in front of goal, having scored 18 goals and registering 12 assists in the league. He made the most number of key passes last season (94) and has achieved the same feat this season (77) too. He also made the second-most through passes in the league last season (20).

653 passes into box

230 shots

201 chances created

35 goals

25 assists



#Bruno2027 ✍️ Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League since his February 2020 debut [midfielder rank]:653 passes into box [🥈]230 shots [🥇]🧠 201 chances created [🥇 overall]35 goals [🥇]25 assists [🥇 overall]✍️ Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League since his February 2020 debut [midfielder rank]:👟 653 passes into box [🥈]🎯 230 shots [🥇]🧠 201 chances created [🥇 overall]⚽️ 35 goals [🥇]🅰️ 25 assists [🥇 overall]#Bruno2027 👀✍️ https://t.co/jG88aG2vwy

In the ongoing season, Fernandes has registered six assists so far, despite not being at his best. He has made 18 assists in 64 appearances since last season's start, clearly showcasing what an amazing signing he has been for United.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been playing a leading role in his team's success

Liverpool are blessed to have two stunning full-backs in the form of Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. While the former has been great, the latter has been very impressive at a young age.

Alexander-Arnold has been brilliant in attack using his wonderful technique and superb vision. The Englishman registered seven assists last season while playing as Liverpool's right-back. He has made the most progressive passes in the competition over the past three consecutive seasons.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 16 - Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 16 assists in all competitions this season for Liverpool, his best return in a campaign in his career, overtaking the 15 he achieved in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. Sweet. 16 - Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 16 assists in all competitions this season for Liverpool, his best return in a campaign in his career, overtaking the 15 he achieved in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. Sweet. https://t.co/wxOkFE0Elt

His form has only improved this season, having registered 11 assists so far in the league. No player has managed to match this feat in the Premier League this campaign. With 18 assists to his name last season, Alexander-Arnold has done wonders on the right flank.

#1 Harry Kane

Harry Kane is getting back to his top form

After his failed move to Manchester City in the summer transfer window, Harry Kane did struggle with his form in the 2021-22 season. But the Englishman has made a strong comeback in 2022 and is trying his best to cover the ground.

The Tottenham Hotspur captain had a fantastic time last season, having scored 23 goals and registered 14 assists. With his amazing link-up with Son Heung-min, Kane was a spectacle to watch. No player made more assists than the English striker in the 2020-21 edition.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Over half of Harry Kane's Premier League assists have now come for Son Heung-min (20/39); only Frank Lampard (24 to Didier Drogba) and David Silva (21 to Sergio Agüero) have assisted a single teammate more in the competition's history. Wavelength. 20 - Over half of Harry Kane's Premier League assists have now come for Son Heung-min (20/39); only Frank Lampard (24 to Didier Drogba) and David Silva (21 to Sergio Agüero) have assisted a single teammate more in the competition's history. Wavelength. https://t.co/mA1dmBr1aA

Despite struggling this campaign, Harry Kane has five assists to his name. His ability to drop deep and find incisive passes is a rare skill to find among top strikers. Since the start of last season, the English captain has made 19 assists, more than any other player in the Premier League.

