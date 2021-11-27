Real Madrid have been a club who have been placed right at the pinnacle of the sport since the turn of the 21st century. Their magnificent Champions League victories, coupled with their dominant displays in domestic competitions, have made them one of the very best clubs in Europe.

The club's Galacticos across different eras have been a major reason behind their unparalleled success. Each player has been phenomenal in their own regard and has led the team from the front. Superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo have all contributed to Madrid's success selflessly.

5 players with most assists for Real Madrid in the 21st century

#5 Mesut Özil - 80 assists

Mesut Özil signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2010 from the German club Werder Bremen for an estimated €15 million. He went on to become one of Real Madrid's and Germany's most celebrated forwards in the history of the competition.

The German's exceptional vision of creating goalscoring chances is what sets him a league away from other playmakers. His remarkable playmaking saw him turn many results into his team's favor and made him a fan favorite. For Real Madrid Özil has created a grand total of 80 assists.

Özil is a 2014 World Cup winner with the German national team. With Real Madrid, he won La Liga in 2011-12, the Spanish Cup in 2010-11 and the Spanish Super Cup in 2012-13.

#4 Ángel Di María - 87 assists

Argentine winger Ángel Di María is major name who has contributed significantly to Real Madrid's successes from 2010 to 2014. It was the period at the end of which they won the famous La Decima, Real Madrid's tenth major European title.

He signed for Madrid from Portuguese club SL Benfica in 2010 on a five year contract for an estimated €25 million transfer fee.

Di María's attacking displays at Madrid were praiseworthy and his assists contributed massively towards the 2011-12 La Liga title, which they won by 100 points. For Madrid, he created a spectacular 87 assists and scored 36 goals.

Ángel Di María is a 2011-12 La Liga winner, a two-time Spanish Cup winner and winner of the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League with Real.

