5 players with most assists in UEFA Euro history as Cristiano Ronaldo chases top spot at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo chases the all-time assist record at the European Championships this year. The Portugal captain has seven assists in the history of the competition.

Ronaldo played his first Euro in 2004 when Portugal suffered a heartbreaking loss to Greece in the final. He has won the competition in 2016. The star forward has so far played in five different editions of the Euros and looks set to play in his sixth.

The European Championships' all-time highest goalscorer (14) is chasing the assist record as well. Assists are just as much as important as goals. It is often a testament to a player's vision and playmaking skills.

Trending

In this listicle, we take a look at the players with the highest number of assists in the history of the Euros. Read on to know more in detail.

*Stats taken from UEFA

Players with most assists in Euros as Cristiano Ronaldo chases record at Euro 2024

#1 Karel Poborsky - 8 assists

Manchester United '99 Legends v FC Bayern Legends Portugal v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly: Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Czech international and Manchester United winger Karel Poborsky leads the chart for the most assists in Euro history. He managed 17 assists in his 117-game international career.

Astoundingly, eight of those assists came in the Euros. Poborsky managed three assists at Euro 1996 as the Czech Republic reached the final before losing to Germany 2-1. Poborsky had an assist in the final as well.

Poborsky then managed one assist at Euro 2000 as his country crashed out of the group stages. At Euro 2004, Poborsky bagged four assists, with his country losing to Greece in the semifinals. Interestingly, record-chaser Cristiano Ronaldo played his first European Championships in 2004.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo - 7 assists

Portugal v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is the most decorated player in Euro history. He has scored 14 goals in the continental tournament, a record. Ronaldo will look to add to that number in Euro 2024.

He is also chasing the all-time assist record. Ronaldo currently has seven assists under his belt and will look to get past Poborsky in 2024.

This year's Euro in Germany is expected to be Ronaldo's final appearance in the European Championships. He looks set to become the third-oldest player in the competition's history, and the second-oldest outfield player.

If Pepe plays a game, he will become the oldest, breaking former Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly's record.

#3 Cesc Fabregas - 5 assists

Croatia v Spain - Group D: UEFA Euro 2016

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas is one of the best creative midfielders in history. Fabregas is third on the assist list, with his tally being two lesser than Cristiano Ronaldo's.

Fabregas won the Euros in 2008 with Spain and registered three assists during that edition. He was also a part of the winning team in 2012, registering one assist in the process. He scored two goals that year as well.

Fabregas' last Euro appearance came in 2016, where he registered one assist. Spain crashed out of the Round of 16 with a defeat to Italy that year.

#4 Bastian Schweinsteiger - 5 assists

Germany v France - Semi Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Bastian Schweinsteiger is one of the finest German midfielders in history. He won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany. The former Bayern and Manchester United midfielder made his Euro debut in 2004.

Schweinsteiger registered one assist in Euro 2004, two in Euro 2008, and two in Euro 2012. He never won the Euros but reached the final with Germany in 2009.

Unfortunately for Die Mannschaft, they lost to Spain that year with Fernando Torres' goal handing Spain a 1-0 win. Schweinsteiger also reached the semi-finals in 2012 and 2016, losing to Italy and France, respectively.

#5 Arjen Robben - 5 assists

Netherlands v Germany - Group B: UEFA EURO 2012

Arjen Robben is one of the most exciting wingers in the history of football. His terrorizing speed and cutting-inside technique haunted opponents. He has a brief history in the Euros as well.

Robben played his first European Championships in 2004 and registered three assists that year. Robben ended up with five assists in his Euro career.

The Dutchman, though, never won the competition. Robben was a key player for the Dutch team that reached the 2010 FIFA World Cup final and the 2014 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Fans will keep a keen eye on which players shine in Euro 2024. Creative midfielders like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, and more are in the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is looking to take the top spot in the all-time chart.