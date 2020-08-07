5 players Aston Villa should sell this summer

In the end, it was just a single point that kept Aston Villa from going back to the Championship once again. Despite spending over $100 million last summer, Dean Smith and his men struggled in the Premier League all season.

Now with a new season approaching, the Villans must look to upgrade their squad- which means buying some new talent and letting go of some of their existing players.

Here is a list of five players that Aston Villa should look to sell in this transfer window.

5 players Aston Villa should look to sell this summer

#1 Lovre Kalinic

Lovre Kalinic was Dean Smith's first signing as Aston Villa manager

Lovre Kalinic was Dean Smith's first signing when he took over as the manager of Aston Villa in January 2019. In his debut season, the Croatian made seven appearances in the Championship before losing out his place to Jed Steer.

It has been a similar story for the World Cup runner-up in the recently-concluded campaign. While on loan at Toulouse, Kalinic played under five matches before injury ruled him for the season.

With Aston Villa already docked up in the goalkeeping department, Kalinic is unlikely to get another chance in the first team. The Villans should, therefore, look to sell the surplus shot-stopper to free up some wages in the squad.

#2 Neil Taylor

Neil Taylor has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park

Neil Taylor has been a very good servant for Aston Villa since arriving at the club in 2017. The Wales international played a crucial role during the Villan's successful championship campaign last season.

However, the story has been very different this season. The arrival of Matt Targett has restricted the former Swansea man to just 14 matches.

With just under a year remaining in his contract, Aston Villa should look to sell the defender and re-invest somewhere else.