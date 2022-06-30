5 players with most away goals in the Premier League last season (2021-22)

The Premier League poses a lot of challenges for a player besides its intensity and physicality. Fans of English clubs are very much capable of providing a hostile reception.

It is most certainly not an easy job for any player to be consistent, especially away from home. Opposition fans waste no time in jeering and intimidating the visiting players given the slightest of chances.

With everything said and done, scoring goals in an away fixture is always pleasing for a footballer. The ability to do it on a regular basis is what makes a player great.

Many of the Premier League's top goal-scorers did a fabulous job while traveling away from home in the 2021-22 season. Here, we take a the footballers with the most away goals in England's top-tier football last campaign.

Note: All stats are as per WhoScored.

#5 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool made a smart investment in Diogo Jota when they signed him in the 2020-21 season. The Portuguese has turned out to be a handy player in attack, especially because of his versatility to play in multiple positions.

Despite starting only 27 matches last season, Jota went on to score 15 goals in the Premier League. He did a decent job in replacing the injured Roberto Firmino and with some more consistency on the pitch, is capable of scoring more.

The man for the big occasion. Diogo Jota's last five away goals in the Premier League for Liverpool:◉ vs. Man Utd◉ vs. Everton◉ vs. Tottenham◉ vs. Arsenal◉ vs. Man CityThe man for the big occasion. Diogo Jota's last five away goals in the Premier League for Liverpool: ◉ vs. Man Utd◉ vs. Everton ◉ vs. Tottenham ◉ vs. Arsenal◉ vs. Man City The man for the big occasion. 💪 https://t.co/Nv9NtkzZn0

Out of his 15 goals, Jota scored seven of them away from home. Interestingly, four of his seven away goals came against the 'Big Six' in the Premier League.

#4 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

West Ham United v Southampton - Premier League

James Ward-Prowse is one of the most loyal players in the football world right now. The Englishman has been with Southampton for more than a decade now and is now the club's captain.

The 27-year old has been quite impressive with his passing and set-pieces. James Ward-Prowse has got a brilliant knack for making it count from dead-ball situations and has been quite consistent in that regard.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 13 - Only David Beckham (18) has scored more direct free-kick goals in Premier League history than James Ward-Prowse (13), with nine of Ward-Prowse’s strikes coming away from home. Trademark. 13 - Only David Beckham (18) has scored more direct free-kick goals in Premier League history than James Ward-Prowse (13), with nine of Ward-Prowse’s strikes coming away from home. Trademark.

The English midfielder scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season, out of which nine came away from home. Ward-Prowse's most notable performance came in a 2-2 draw away at Brighton & Hove Albion where he scored both goals.

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane was instrumental in the dramatic 2-3 away win against Manchester City

Harry Kane found it difficult last summer after Manchester City failed to sign him (Source: TalkSPORT) The Englishman struggled with his form in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign but made a strong comeback in the second half under Antonio Conte's watch.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker ended up with 17 goals in 37 appearances last season. Considering Kane's capabilities in front of goal, one would have expected him to score more.

GOAL @goal Harry Kane has now scored the most away goals in Premier League history Harry Kane has now scored the most away goals in Premier League history 👏 https://t.co/V3V7enqxj4

Nonetheless, he was vital in helping Spurs qualify for the Champions League and will be inching to do better in the upcoming season. Out of Kane's 17 goals, nine came away from home. His best performance definitely came against Manchester City, where he scored twice to help Tottenham cruise to a 2-3 victory.

#2 Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League

Son Heung-min has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League, having scored 10+ goals for six consecutive seasons. The South Korean has been Tottenham Hotspur's messiah more often than not and was phenomenal for them last season.

The 29-year-old forward scored 23 goals in the 2021-22 season, winning the Golden Boot, jointly with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. By doing so, he became the first ever Asian to achieve this feat.

Nine out of his 23 goals came away from home last season. One of his best performances came at Villa Park when Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick in a 0-4 win against Aston Villa.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah had a terrifc time away from home last season

Despite not winning the league, Liverpool had a stellar campaign last season. They were highly effective going forward and ended the campaign scoring 94 goals in their 38 matches.

Much credit goes to their star player Mohamed Salah, who was devastating for the opposition with his mind-boggling dribbling and goal contributions. The Egyptian winger scored 23 goals in 35 appearances to claim the Golden Boot, jointly with Spurs' Son Heung-min.

Salah was in sensational form in front of goal and at times looked unstoppable. The 30-year-old forward scored 11 goals away from home last season, which is within itself a great achievement.

No doubt his hat-trick against Manchester United away at Old Trafford remains one of his best performances in the Premier League. The match ended in an enthralling 0-5 win for Liverpool against the Red Devils.

