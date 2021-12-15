5 players who could replace Sergio Aguero at Barcelona

After 18 illustrious years in the game, Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has decided to hang up his boots. This comes after he faced a serious health scare earlier this season. The former Manchester City star was seen struggling with chest pain during Barcelona's La Liga game against Alaves on October 31. He had to be admitted to the hospital later.

It was later reported that Aguero suffered from arrhythmia, which is basically a problem of irregular heartbeat. While reports of his pending retirement popped up in the media a few weeks earlier, Barcelona were quick to refute any such claims.

However, the Argentina star has taken to caution, minimizing the risk of a worsening condition by making the decision to retire.

At the Barcelona press conference today, Sergio Aguero officially retired from playing football professionally. He said:

"This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken is for my health [and relates to] the problem I had a month-and-a-half ago. I have been in good hands with the medical staff."

The star also explained that he had decided to retire over a week ago. He added:

"I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on. I am very proud of my career. I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at five."

With Aguero officially out of contention for Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez will have to make a decision during the January transfer window. They will need to sign a striker urgently. Barcelona are currently stuck with strikers Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite in that position. But de Jong has had a difficult time in front of goal, while Braithwaite has struggled with injury.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could replace Sergio Aguero at Barcelona:

#5 Edinson Cavani | Manchester United

The veteran striker enjoyed an amazing run as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's strike partner at Paris Saint-Germain. Edinson Cavani is PSG's all-time top scorer with 200 goals. However, his move to Manchester United in 2020 has seen a downfall in his brilliance.

Last season, the star scored 16 goals for United in the Premier League and Europa League. But Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford this season has seen Cavani fall lower in the pecking order.

Barcelona will have no issues recognizing Cavani's capacity in front of goal, which is what Xavi Hernandez's side are currently struggling with. Barca may be uninterested in bringing the 34-year-old to Camp Nou on a permanent deal. However, they may see Cavani as a short-term loan option.

Injuries have plagued the star at Manchester United in recent weeks which will certainly make the Blaugrana skeptical.

#4 Anthony Martial | Manchester United

If Cavani's deal doesn't pull through for Xavi and Barcelona, there may be another deal in place with Manchester United. This stems from the Blaugrana's interest in Anthony Martial.

The star has struggled to find any serious playing time this season at Old Trafford, partly due to Ronaldo's emergence as United's pivot. Martial has also failed to reach expectations after his hyped transfer to Carrow Road in 2015.

He has just 10 appearances under his belt this season. Martial's agent has openly told the media that the star intends on leaving in the winter transfer window. The Frenchman doesn't want to remain at a club where he can't play consistently. With Barcelona struggling in front of goal, Martial could get more opportunities at Camp Nou.

