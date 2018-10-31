5 players Barcelona could target to help them win the Champions League this season

Kylian Mbappe has the potential to make Barcelona unstoppable

Barcelona are among the most successful clubs in Europe and were crowned as the Champions of Europe on five different occasions, most recently in 2015.

However, they performed overwhelming poor in the last three editions of the competition and failed to go beyond the quarter-final stages in any of those. Their bitter rivals completely dominated during that period and won the competitions in all of the previous three occasions.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid are struggling this season and the Blaugrana can use this as the opportunity to take back their European crown.

Right on this note, here is a list of five players who if brought to the Camp Nou this January could help Barcelona win the Champions League.

#5 Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves has all the potential to replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets is one of the world's best holding midfielders for years now - proving himself to be an integral part of Barcelona's most successful periods in recent history. However, the Spanish defender is now 30 years old and his level will only decline from now on.

Ruben Neves is one of the best defensive midfielders in the English Premier League and can do a good job of replacing the Barcelona legend.

Ruben Neves primarily plays as a defensive midfielder, but he is best known for his passes and the ability to break the opponent's attack with his smart understanding of the game. He is quite mature for his age and will also bring some leadership on the pitch for the Blaugrana (he is the youngest player to start as a captain in a Champions League game for Porto).

Although his abilities best suit the defensive side of the game, he is not afraid of going forward to help and contributed one goal and one assist in the Premier League this season.

With his best years yet to come, he will prove to be a good signing for Barcelona if they decide to go after him in January.

