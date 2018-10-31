×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 players Barcelona could target to help them win the Champions League this season

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
699   //    31 Oct 2018, 21:13 IST

Kylian Mbappe has the potential to make Barcelona unstoppable
Kylian Mbappe has the potential to make Barcelona unstoppable

Barcelona are among the most successful clubs in Europe and were crowned as the Champions of Europe on five different occasions, most recently in 2015.

However, they performed overwhelming poor in the last three editions of the competition and failed to go beyond the quarter-final stages in any of those. Their bitter rivals completely dominated during that period and won the competitions in all of the previous three occasions.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid are struggling this season and the Blaugrana can use this as the opportunity to take back their European crown.

Right on this note, here is a list of five players who if brought to the Camp Nou this January could help Barcelona win the Champions League.

#5 Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves has all the potential to replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona
Ruben Neves has all the potential to replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets is one of the world's best holding midfielders for years now - proving himself to be an integral part of Barcelona's most successful periods in recent history. However, the Spanish defender is now 30 years old and his level will only decline from now on.

Ruben Neves is one of the best defensive midfielders in the English Premier League and can do a good job of replacing the Barcelona legend.

Ruben Neves primarily plays as a defensive midfielder, but he is best known for his passes and the ability to break the opponent's attack with his smart understanding of the game. He is quite mature for his age and will also bring some leadership on the pitch for the Blaugrana (he is the youngest player to start as a captain in a Champions League game for Porto).

Although his abilities best suit the defensive side of the game, he is not afraid of going forward to help and contributed one goal and one assist in the Premier League this season.

With his best years yet to come, he will prove to be a good signing for Barcelona if they decide to go after him in January.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Kylian Mbappe Ruben Neves Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga Teams
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
5 players that could help Barcelona win the Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona is ready to win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
4 things that could inspire Barcelona to win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Why Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
Top 7 Contenders to win the Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Uefa Champions League 2018-19, Barcelona vs Inter Milan:...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Are Barcelona the favourites to...
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters that will light up the UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 4
06 Nov MON CLU 11:25 PM Monaco vs Brugge
06 Nov CRV LIV 11:25 PM Crvena Zvezda vs Liverpool
07 Nov ATL BOR 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
07 Nov TOT PSV 01:30 AM Tottenham vs PSV
07 Nov INT BAR 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Barcelona
07 Nov NAP PSG 01:30 AM Napoli vs PSG
07 Nov POR LOK 01:30 AM Porto vs Lokomotiv Moskva
07 Nov SCH GAL 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Galatasaray
07 Nov CSK ROM 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Roma
07 Nov VAL YOU 11:25 PM Valencia vs Young Boys
08 Nov OLY HOF 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Hoffenheim
08 Nov MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
08 Nov VIK REA 01:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs Real Madrid
08 Nov JUV MAN 01:30 AM Juventus vs Manchester United
08 Nov BAY AEK 01:30 AM Bayern München vs AEK Athens
08 Nov BEN AJA 01:30 AM Benfica vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us