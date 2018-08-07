Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players Barcelona may look to sell or loan out this transfer window

Priyank Mithani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.88K   //    07 Aug 2018, 14:34 IST

Barcelona v Valencia - La Liga
Denis Suarez will be looking for more game time this season

This summer transfer window Barcelona have been involved in doing some fantastic business to strengthen their squad and indirectly increasing their chances to be more successful.

That being said, Ernesto Valverde will be looking to offload players from his squad to not only help them grow their respective careers but also cut down the wage bill for the Catalan club. Also, some of the players would like to look play more regularly and maybe kick-start their career once again.

We take a look at some of the Catalan players that are best loaned or sold this summer:

#5 Denis Suarez

Denis Suarez has been with Barcelona since 2013 after which he was sent to Sevilla on loan in 2014. The following year he completed a transfer to Villarreal where he provided with some impressive performances. This instigated Barcelona to exercise his buy-back clause and bring the Spaniard back to the Camp Nou.

After his return, Suarez managed to make only 12 appearances in his first season and since then it has been a very difficult task for Suarez to find a place in Barcelona’s starting XI. That being said, he had a good second half last season and was looking good in the pre-season until an injury against Tottenham sidelined him.

Also, the addition of Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal to the Catalan squad only makes it harder for Suarez to get any sort of game time. It is best he is once again allowed to leave, may it be on loan or on a permanent move away from the Spanish giants. His current injury problem though will be a hurdle in attracting interest from clubs.

1 / 5 NEXT
Priyank Mithani
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid Manchester United fan. It has been all downhill ever since Sir Alex left.
Contact Us Advertise with Us