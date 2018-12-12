5 Players Barcelona must target in January

How well can they play together?

After a domestic double last season, the Catalan giants are currently sitting on top of the La Liga standings. They have also qualified for the round of 16 in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League. However, Valverde & Co. aren’t playing their best football at the moment.

They have failed to win six of their 15 La Liga games this season and also conceded 19 goals. Teams like Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Alaves, Real Betis, Getafe, Girona, Valladolid, Real Sociedad, and Valencia have a better defensive record than Barcelona in La Liga this season.

Though they reinforced the squad last summer, some of their signings were a disappointment. Malcom has made just one start so far in the La Liga while Vidal has played only 483 minutes of league football.

None of their summer signings became a regular starter for the side and they had to rely on few players to deliver results. With the January transfer window opening in few weeks, Valverde would want to strengthen his squad.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 players Barcelona must target in January.

#5 Matthijs De Ligt

Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

The 19-year-old Ajax center-back is one of the most sought-after defenders in European football at the moment. Having made his Ajax’s senior debut at the age of 17, De Ligt became an indispensable part of the Ajax squad during the 2017/18 campaign. He played a key role in their second-place finish in the Eredivisie last season and was solid at the back.

Youngest ever captain of a professional team in the Dutch football history, De Ligt showed a lot of maturity for a teenager. With a passing accuracy of more than 91% throughout his top-flight career, De Ligt is one of the best ball-playing defenders in Europe right now.

He is strong technically and physically, and covers his ground very quickly. He is also good in the air and improving with every game. He is already under the radar of top European clubs and Barcelona must make an effort to sign a potential future star.

