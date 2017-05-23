5 players Barcelona must buy to compete with Real Madrid next season

Barcelona need investment, and of the right kind to compete in next year's La Liga and Champions League.

@soumalyamoitra7 by Soumalya Moitra Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 17:05 IST

Dele Alli the perfect replacement for Iniesta?

Before a ball was kicked on the last day of the La Liga season, even the most ardent of Barcelona fans would have admitted to the fact that this was their worst season in probably the last decade. Even If Luis Enrique was given a parting gift by the folks at Bernabeu, it wouldn’t have papered the cracks.

There is no turning around from the fact that the squad needs reinvestment. The core of the group is the same one which won the two Champions League titles under Pep Guardiola, and between him and his beloved Barcelona only one has moved on.

The new manager has to buy world class players to compete with Real Madrid and their squad depth. Otherwise, they risk being in the shadows of their rivals for a considerable amount of time.

Here are five players they need to buy to compete with Real Madrid next season

#5 Vitolo

Vitolo

Barcelona are rumoured to have already bid for the Spanish international, who has had a very solid season at Sevilla. The winger, might not have the ability of the trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar, but is a very capable to be a backup option to them.

He will add depth to the squad, his physicality and his ability to hold up the ball under pressure will give Barcelona another option. Besides that, he is a very capable footballer and will fit right into the Barcelona philosophy.

What’s more, he won’t cost Barcelona a fortune, allowing them to concentrate their funds elsewhere.