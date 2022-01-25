5 players Barcelona could have signed instead of Memphis Depay

After months of negotiations, Barcelona were finally able to get their mitts on Dutch forward and long-time transfer target Memphis Depay in July 2021.

The Netherlands international moved to Barca from Lyon as a free agent, signing a two-year deal. Considering the Blaugrana were strapped for cash back then, Depay was nothing short of a godsend for them.

Following Lionel Messi’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in August, Depay was expected to become Barcelona’s key man in attack. The forward settled in nicely and quite easily started living up to the billing.

He bagged eight La Liga goals by the end of November, emerging as the team’s leading goalscorer. In the Champions League, however, Depay cut a frustrating figure, failing to register a single goal or assist as Barcelona crashed out of the group stages.

Since December, the former Manchester United player has only appeared twice for Barcelona due to injuries, which is concerning for Xavi, to say the least. As per reports, the Catalan outfit are currently considering shipping Depay off in January itself in order to make room for future acquisitions. We are not expecting the deal to go through, but it is safe to say that Depay has failed to become a club favorite.

With that in mind, we have curated a list of five forwards who probably would have served the club better over the last six months.

Here are five footballers Barcelona could have signed instead of the Lyon star last summer:

#5 David Alaba

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Xavi’s side are desperate for a versatile full-back at the moment and David Alaba is arguably one of the best in the business.

Had the Blaugrana been a little proactive and pursued Alaba when he became a free agent last summer, the Austrian could’ve been their crowned jewel.

Instead, it was Barcelona’s bitterest rivals Real Madrid who went for the player last summer and signed him successfully from Bayern Munich.

Alaba has been in blistering form for Los Blancos this season, helping them to the top the La Liga table with 50 points from 22 games.

#4 Raheem Sterling

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

Considering Ansu Fati’s injury history and Ousmane Dembele’s contract situation, the Camp Nou outfit could’ve benefitted from a winger last summer.

Raheem Sterling, who was in a dicey situation at Manchester City during the summer transfer window, would have been the perfect fit.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Raheem Sterling was open to the idea of joining Barcelona on loan from Manchester City before the La Liga side decided to pursue Ferran Torres. (Source: Athletic) Raheem Sterling was open to the idea of joining Barcelona on loan from Manchester City before the La Liga side decided to pursue Ferran Torres. (Source: Athletic) 🚨 Raheem Sterling was open to the idea of joining Barcelona on loan from Manchester City before the La Liga side decided to pursue Ferran Torres. (Source: Athletic) https://t.co/U8tLgdW6QY

Of course, the move would’ve been complicated due to Barcelona’s financial situation, but we still believe Barcelona missed a good opportunity there.

It is believed the La Liga outfit are still keeping an eye on the England international.

But whether Sterling would like to follow former City teammate Ferran Torres to the Camp Nou is anybody’s guess at the moment.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar