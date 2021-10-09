5 players who beat one-season wonder claims

It isn't uncommon to see players coming up from nowhere and enjoying a record-breaking season only to slip off the radar. From the likes of Amr Zaki and Carlos Alberto to the likes of Michu and Vincent Janssen, there have been several one-season wonders in its long and illustrious history.

That's why fans are careful when it comes to hyping players who experience a sudden explosive rise. Many players who recorded quick improvement and unreal stats in a single campaign have had the one-season wonder tag attached to them over the years.

While many such players couldn't dismiss those claims, a few were able to win over doubters by maintaining a high level of performance in subsequent seasons. On that note, here's a look at five such players:

#5 Gareth Bale

The attacker has had a very successful career.

Gareth Bale announced himself during the 2010-11 campaign when he scored a memorable hat-trick against Inter Milan at the San Siro. The Welshman bagged double digits for both goals and assists, and was awarded the PFA Player of the Year award that season.

Transfer HQ @Transfer__HQ Throwback to Gareth Bale's performance against Inter Milan in the Champions League. 🔥 One of the most iconic performances from a player on the big stage. He destroyed Maicon during that tie. 😲 Throwback to Gareth Bale's performance against Inter Milan in the Champions League. 🔥 One of the most iconic performances from a player on the big stage. He destroyed Maicon during that tie. 😲 https://t.co/kycj3pxb7e

Many labelled Bale a one-season wonder during that successful campaign, but they were all wrong. After a couple of decent outings with Tottenham Hotspur, Gareth Bale earned a mega move to Real Madrid, where took his game to another level.

Since joining the Liga giants in the summer of 2013, the Welshman has made 254 appearances for them across competitions, recording 106 goals and 68 assists. He has also won several honours like four Champions League, two La Liga, four UEFA Super Cups, and many more.

#4 Andrea Belotti

Belotti has thrived in Torino's attack over the last few seasons.

Many fans were quick to label Andrea Belotti a one-season wonder when the striker hit the ground running with 28 goals for Torino in the 2016-17 campaign. They were made to swallow their words, as the 27-year-old thrived in the division over the last few seasons.

Squawka Football @Squawka No player has scored more Serie A goals (23) this season than Andrea Belotti.The Year of the Rooster. 🐔 No player has scored more Serie A goals (23) this season than Andrea Belotti.The Year of the Rooster. 🐔 https://t.co/Xib6923afp

Andrea Belotti has maintained his pedigree as a key player for Torino, putting up scintillating performances to fire the team in front of goal. So far, the Italian has made 231 appearances for the Serie A outfit, recording 106 goals and 26 assists. He has also had a decent spell with Italy, scoring 12 times in 39,games.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav