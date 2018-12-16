5 players behind Real Madrid's poor form this season

Since the onset of the current season, fans have been waiting for the perpetual turnaround of form that has now become closely associated with the spirit of Real Madrid over the years. And while this season it hasn't happened yet, it doesn't feel like happening anytime sooner. And while the prime reason might be attributed to the departures and subsequent inactivity in the transfer window for the galactico replacements for Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo; there has been a whole bunch of the Madrid squad that is performing much below their potential.

While they are still very much in the mix for all the titles, these players must pick up their socks for the business end of the season.

#5 Luka Modric

Modric presenting the Ballon d'Or at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While it may come as a surprise for a Ballon d'Or winner to be pulling the team back, but Modric's ineffective shifts in the creative third have left Madrid absolutely toothless with the absence of Isco in their ranks as well. The linkup play with the front three has also been found wanting even though the top 3 have been playing together for a few years now with the current midfield. And while he might be cut some slack for the tiring run to the finals of the World Cup, he must take on the mantle of Madrid's most creative player with the front 3 out of sorts.

There has been a lot of furore regarding whether he deserved the Ballon d'Or over Ronaldo, Messi or Griezmann and much of that debate find its heart in the performances he has put in this season for Real. He has been one of the most consistent performers for a team that has won 4 Champions League in the past 5 seasons and must improve if Madrid has to salvage anything at all from this season.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement