5 players you wouldn't believe are rated higher than Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Cristiano Ronaldo takes every opportunity to state how fit and strong he feels such that he might not have aged at all. Juventus' sports scientists were amazed by the phenomenon that is Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that he had the body of a 23-year-old despite being a decade older.

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to perform at a very high level

Now 36 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to play at the highest level. The forward moved to Manchester United from Juventus over the summer. He has scored 14 goals in 23 appearances for the Red Devils since joining the club.

He has maintained an average rating of 7.22 this season according to WhoScored.com. Ronaldo was awarded the 2021 FIFA Special Award for being the record goalscorer in international men's football.

Despite him maintaining a high level, a number of players have managed to perform better than he has this season and have higher ratings. Without further ado, here is a list of five players you would not believe have higher ratings than Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 Dmitri Payet (7.69)

Olympique de Marseille v Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

French midfielder Dimitri Payet is one who has split opinions in his career so far. The mercurial midfielder is capable of producing magic on his day, and the former West Ham United man has managed to do that consistently this season for Olympique Marseille.

Payet has a bit of history with Cristiano Ronaldo, as it was his tackle that led to Ronaldo leaving the pitch in tears in the final of Euro 2016. The 34-year-old has nine goals and nine assists in 26 appearances in all competitions for Olympique Marseille this season.

Eight of those goals and nine assists have come in Ligue 1, as Payet has helped his side remain in third place and in pursuit of UEFA Champions League football. The midfielder has a pass completion rate of 82.6% for Olympique Marseille this season.

Payet has enjoyed considerable success in his time at the Stade Velodrome since leaving West Ham United. The experienced midfielder still looks to be on top of his game this season.

#4 Raphinha (7.23)

Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier League

Leeds United winger Raphinha has quickly become one of the hottest properties in European football for his consistent displays. The winger was signed from Stade Rennais in 2020 and has gone on to become a key player for Leeds United.

Leeds United are not safe from relegation troubles in the Premier League after an unimpressive start to the season. The 25-year-old Brazilian winger Raphinha has, however, lit up Elland Road every time he has played. He has eight goals and two assists in the Premier League for the Yorkshire club and is being monitored by bigger clubs.

Raphinha has a key role to play for Leeds United in their bid to avoid relegation, and the winger must continue to lead the team from the front.

