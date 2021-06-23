5 players who can better Cristiano Ronaldo's tally at the Euros 

The Euros are here and Cristiano Ronaldo recently broke Michel Platini's record to become the all-time top scorer in the history of the competition. The legendary Portuguese forward now has 12 goals in 23 games at the Euros.

Ronaldo is now chasing Ali Daei's record for the most goals scored in international football. In 175 games for Portugal, the Juventus man has 104 goals. We look at 5 footballers who could possibly chase down his very impressive record at the Euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 12 goals in European Championships.



Platini [9], Shearer [7] and Griezmann [7] are the only players he hasn’t scored twice as many goals than in the competition’s history.



Honorable mention: Erling Haaland

Haaland and Odegaard

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is the hottest commodity in world football right now. His goalscoring record for both Dortmund and RB Salzburg before that is beyond ridiculous. Haaland's international numbers are pretty decent, with seven goals in 12 games.

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku's international record is mightily impressive

This pick, like Haaland, is a long shot. Lukaku is already 28, which means that he will only have Euro 2024 to chase Ronaldo's record. However, he's ahead of the Norwegian because he already has four goals and looks to be in stunning form this time around.

If Lukaku can score two or three goals in the remainder of this year's edition of the Euros, he will be in a really good position. Lukaku has a ludicrous international record with 62 goals in 94 international appearances.

#4 Phil Foden

Foden is at the beginning of his England career

Having just played his first game at the Euros, Phil Foden looks set to be a part of the England team for ages to come. He's only 21, which he has at least two editions of the competition to beat Ronaldo's record.

The Manchester City player has developed into a potent goalscoring winger. Foden scored nine goals in the Premier League last season despite only starting 17 games. He also has two goals in only seven appearances for his country.

It's important to point out that there he will have a supporting cast of the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold. This gives him a good chance of going for Ronaldo's Euros record.

