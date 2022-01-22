5 players who can replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain

Manchester United have endured a horrid season so far, at least by their own high standards. The Red Devils will hold onto the possibility of securing Champions League football next season. However, they continue to be haunted by issues that plagued them under the previous management.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time at the club had its pros and cons. But no decision seems as poor as making Harry Maguire captain. The Englishman is the most expensive defender on the planet but has failed to live up to his immense price tag.

This makes Solskjaer's decision to hand him the United armband even more puzzling. Maguire has often looked out of his depth and is simply unable to show the personality, charisma and strength of character commonly associated with previous captains.

UtdResurgent @UtdResurgent Manchester United 21-22:



xGA90 Maguire Starts: 1.54

xGA90 Maguire doesn't start: 1.68



United are a worse side defensively without Harry Maguire, despite his patchy form since the euros.



Imagine how we might be if he got back to his best?



The Red Devils have been led out by some legendary and inspirational players in the past. Bobby Charlton, Eric Cantona, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Nemanja Vidic, and Wayne Rooney are a few names that come to mind.

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has openly stated that he won't be removing Maguire from the role of captain, at least not yet. This has done little to placate the United faithful, many of whom strongly believe the England international isn't fit for the role.

Here is a list of five players at Manchester United, who could potentially replace Harry Maguire.

#5 Scott McTominay

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

Last year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed the captain's armband to Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay during the FA Cup clash against Watford. Harry Maguire started on the bench, which allowed the opportunity for another player to take up the responsibility.

McTominay notably took the position in stride, scoring the decisive goal that saw Manchester United snatch a slot in the next round of the competition. Now with Rangnick at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford, McTominay has showcased his qualities to the German tactician.

After the game against Aston Villa earlier this month, Rangnick noted that the Scotland international had leadership skills, stating:

"I wouldn't be surprised if in a couple of years he would be the captain of this team."

#4 Marcus Rashford

Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League

Already in the limelight due to his performances for United in previous seasons, Marcus Rashford took England by storm with his non-profit work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Already showing strong leadership qualities in the public eye, it was hardly a surprise when Gareth Southgate handed Rashford the armband against Romania last year. The young star marked the occasion in fine fashion, scoring a goal on the day and becoming England's 12th-youngest captain.

While his time has yet to come to wear the band at Old Trafford, Rashford is clearly on the right path. After the star gave teammate Anthony Martial his penalty during the clash against Leipzig in October 2020, former footballer Owen Hargreaves praised Rashford's selflessness.

Hargreaves believes Rashford is capable of inheriting the armband from Harry Maguire. He told BTSport:

"I love that - he's looking out for his teammates. Marcus knows he's gonna get his numbers, I love that. That's being a great teammate. That's why he's gonna be the captain because he thinks about everyone else."

