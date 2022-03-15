5 players who can replace James Milner at Liverpool

James Milner is one of Liverpool's most experienced players.

The 36-year-old Englishman is a seasoned campaigner. Having made his professional debut in Leeds United's colors in 2002, Milner is still going strong.

Known for his incredible versatility, Milner has shown over the years that he is more than capable of playing anywhere on the field. Primarily a midfielder, he has represented the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester City, winning several trophies.

Milner joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015. He has so far made 280 appearances across competitions for the Reds, registering 26 goals and 44 assists. The former England international has helped the Merseyside giants win the Premier League and the Champions League, among other honors.

But with his contract at Anfield up in the summer, the veteran midfielder could leave at the end of the season, according to reputed journalist Ekrem Konour (via Birmingham Mail).

On that note, let's take a look at the five players that can replace James Milner at Liverpool.

#5 Fabio Carvalho | Fulham

Fabio Carvalho has been heavily linked with a summer move to Liverpool, according to Sky Sports.

The Englishman currently plys his trade with Fulham in the Championship and is highly rated by fans and pundits alike. Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, Carvalho is considered to be one of the most promising young talents in the Championship.

Squawka Football @Squawka



A reminder, he's only 19-years-old. Fabio Carvalho has scored eight goals and registered three assists in just 20 games across all competitions so far this season.A reminder, he's only 19-years-old. Fabio Carvalho has scored eight goals and registered three assists in just 20 games across all competitions so far this season.A reminder, he's only 19-years-old. 😳 https://t.co/dTOVBe4JlM

Carvalho has been with Fulham since 2014 and made his professional debut for the club in 2020. He impressed during Fulham's return to the Premier League last season and even scored a goal despite making just four appearances.

Carvalho is now a first-team player at the London club, having made 26 league appearances this season.

With eight goals and six assists to his name across competitions in the current campaign, there is no doubt he is only going to get better.

Liverpool are increasingly confident of striking a deal with the youngster soon, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

#4 John McGinn | Aston Villa

John McGinn is one of the Premier League's most exciting midfielders at the moment.

The 27-year-old signed for Aston Villa from Hibernian in 2018 and has gone on to become one of the Villains' most important players. Despite moving from Scotland, McGinn adapted to the English game almost immediately.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Four of John McGinn's five Premier League goals have come against "big six' teams, netting against Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City. Breakaway. 4 - Four of John McGinn's five Premier League goals have come against "big six' teams, netting against Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City. Breakaway. https://t.co/RvGkQQKK5t

McGinn is a central midfielder by trade and would be a like-for-like replacement for James Milner. He is extremely adept in his role for Aston Villa and is armed with brilliant passing and technical ability.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn - two years after Manchester United ignored Sir Alex Ferguson's calls for them to make a move Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn - two years after Manchester United ignored Sir Alex Ferguson's calls for them to make a move 📰

He has a fair amount of Premier League experience to fall back on and is capable of developing his game further under a top coach.

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for McGinn, according to the Athletic. But it remains to be seen if Steven Gerrard will allow one of his prized assets to leave in the summer.

#3 Kalvin Phillips | Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips is considered by many to be one of the best central midfielders in England.

Phillips represents Leeds United and has been with the club since his childhood. Having made his senior debut in 2014, Phillips now has over 200 club appearances to his name.

Joe 🇲🇦🇬🇧 @InnerFlameLoL @sportbible Kalvin Phillips, already world class but only gets the recognition for England and from Leeds fans. If he was in a top 6 side he'd be put in the same conversation as Kante, Fabinho and Rice. @sportbible Kalvin Phillips, already world class but only gets the recognition for England and from Leeds fans. If he was in a top 6 side he'd be put in the same conversation as Kante, Fabinho and Rice.

Phillips is known for his accurate passing and his dilligent adherence to his defensive duties. He is often regarded as Leeds' maestro in midfield and is undoubtedly one of the club's most vital players.

Phillips has missed a reasonable part of the season through injury and Leeds are certainly none the better without him. He also showed his importance to the English national side during UEFA Euro 2020, where the Three Lions made it to the final.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - England have only conceded one goal from open play in the 1,331 minutes Kalvin Phillips has featured for England across 16 matches. Spine. 1 - England have only conceded one goal from open play in the 1,331 minutes Kalvin Phillips has featured for England across 16 matches. Spine. https://t.co/JTllCv5QCU

With Leeds battling relegation, Liverpool could snap him up on a discount as they look to replace James Milner.

#2 James Ward-Prowse | Southampton

James Ward-Prowse is one of the Premier League's most consistent players.

The Englishman has been with Southampton for over a decade and is currently the club captain. He is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and can also be deployed in central midfield.

Besides his stamina and passing vision, Ward-Prowse is most well-known for his set-piece abilities. He boasts the Premier League's best-ever free-kick conversion rate and has been hailed as one of the best in the world at taking free-kicks.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 David Beckham [18]

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 James Ward-Prowse [12]

Thierry Henry [12]

Gianfranco Zola [12]

Cristiano Ronaldo [11]



One of the greats. Only David Beckham has scored more direct free-kick goals than James Ward-Prowse in Premier League history:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 David Beckham [18]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 James Ward-Prowse [12]Thierry Henry [12]Gianfranco Zola [12]Cristiano Ronaldo [11]One of the greats. Only David Beckham has scored more direct free-kick goals than James Ward-Prowse in Premier League history:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 David Beckham [18]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 James Ward-Prowse [12]🇫🇷 Thierry Henry [12]🇮🇹 Gianfranco Zola [12]🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo [11]One of the greats. 😇🔴⚪️ https://t.co/i7446TBbJm

If Liverpool decide to rope in Ward-Prowse, he would certainly add a world of value to the Reds.

#1 Jude Bellingham | Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is one of Europe's most promising teenage talents.

Bellingham turned several heads his way during his time with Birmingham City in the Championship. The club made the surprising decision to retire the No.22 in his honor once his move to Borussia Dortmund was confirmed.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Jude Bellingham's Bundesliga season by numbers (20 apps):



• 1,715 minutes

• 107 ball recoveries

• 87% pass accuracy

• 57 fouls drawn

• 39 successful take-ons

• 32 tackles won

• 26 chances created

• 19 interceptions

• 9 goals+assists

• 7.1 xGA



Doing England proud. 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham's Bundesliga season by numbers (20 apps):• 1,715 minutes• 107 ball recoveries• 87% pass accuracy• 57 fouls drawn• 39 successful take-ons• 32 tackles won• 26 chances created• 19 interceptions• 9 goals+assists• 7.1 xGADoing England proud. 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/Ovgx3IqI41

Bellingham has been with Dortmund since 2020 and has enjoyed great success already. He won the DFB Pokal trophy with the German club last year and has established himself as a first-team regular.

Still only 18, Bellingham already has almost three seasons of professional football under his belt. He has already made 10 appearances for the senior English football team and is regarded as one of the best teenagers in the world.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham next summer in what could prove to be a club-record £80m deal. 🗣️ Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham next summer in what could prove to be a club-record £80m deal. 📰🗣️ Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham next summer in what could prove to be a club-record £80m deal.

Considering his age and ability, he will definitely not come cheap. It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a move for him at the end of the season.

