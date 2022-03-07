5 players who could replace Marcus Rashford at Manchester United

Manchester United's problems continue to mount as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Marcus Rashford is considering his future at the club.

The report assumes significance, as it comes after the Red Devils' humiliating 4-1 defeat to rivals Manchester City in a Premier League fixture on Sunday (March 6) at the Etihad.

His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

Despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood, the 24-year-old Englishman was unable to find a place in Ralf Rangnick's starting XI for the derby.

Since returning to full fitness after missing the start of the 2021-22 campaign with a shoulder injury, Rashford has struggled for form and playing time. The forward has started just two of Manchester United's last 11 league games, and has been an unused substitute on two occasions.

Marcus Rashford's poor form is one of numerous issues plaguing Manchester United

The England international has endured a torrid campaign so far, scoring just five times and registering two assists in 24 appearances. Rashford has just over a year left on his current contract (expiring in June 2023) with the Red Devils.

Amid fears over Paul Pogba's departure at the end of the season on a free transfer for a second time, United will be desperate to avoid a similar situation with another academy product in Rashford. The Englishman has made 295 appearances for the club, scoring 93 times, but is now a shadow of the youngster who terrorised defences a few seasons ago.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Rangnick said Cavani 'didn’t feel quite well enough to play'. The United manager could say that almost every week this season. Cavani missing 23rd #mufc game out of 38 today. Rangnick said Cavani 'didn’t feel quite well enough to play'. The United manager could say that almost every week this season. Cavani missing 23rd #mufc game out of 38 today.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to revamp their midfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's defence continues to falter, and the need for a new striker at the end of the season cannot be ignored either. With the likes of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and even Cristiano Ronaldo facing uncertain futures, United are looking perilously light in attack.

On that note, here's a look at five players whom the Red Devils could look to replace Marcus Rashford with if the winger formally expresses his desire to leave the club:

#5 Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga in action against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Could Manchester United replace one academy graduate with another? One could argue that 19-year-old Anthony Elanga has already displaced Marcus Rashford in recent weeks.

The Swedish wideman has started six of United's last ten league games, and has three goals to his name in 16 appearances. Elanga, like Rashford, is usually deployed on the left flank, allowing the coaching staff to slot him straight into the lineup.

Anthony Elanga has signed a new contract at United!



#MUFC

As mentioned before, United already have fires that need to be extinguished, especially in midfield. Perhaps the Red Devils would be wise to look within their own ranks rather than splurging to bring in a new face.

#4 Harvey Barnes

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes (right) gets past Leeds United's Stuart Dallas.

There is no doubting 24-year-old Harvey Barnes' talent. However, there are concerns over his fitness, as injury woes restricted his impact and development in 2021.

After enjoying a breakout year in 2019 and making his international debut in 2020, Barnes was rocked by a serious knee issue last year. However, with eight goals and seven assists in 30 appearances this season, the winger is beginning to rediscover his best form.

There have been questions about Leicester City's future under Brendan Rodgers. Hampered by injuries, the Foxes are currently 12th in the Premier League table. If their manager departs at the end of the campaign, it would not be a surprise to see Leicester lose some of their most highly rated players like Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison.

#3 Ousmane Dembele

Could Manchester United turn to Ousmane Dembele in an inexpensive deal?

In a rather short span, Manchester United have gone from having too many wingers to being pressed for options. Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood often operated on the flanks, and their absence means the Red Devils could certainly use another player out wide.

Barcelona's 24-year-old winger Ousmane Dembele is an intriguing choice, especially as he will be available for free this summer. The Frenchman's contract is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season, and Barcelona are likely to lose him for nothing after spending £126 million to get him in 2017.

Dembele is quick, good with both feet, dangerous from set-pieces, and full of direct running. The main issue is, of course, his well-documented injury history. Hamstring issues have restricted him to just 135 games (32 goals and 26 assists) in nearly five years in Spain.

Nonetheless, it is possible that Manchester United might be willing to take a gamble on the Frenchman, considering his relatively young age and affordability.

#2 Raphinha

Many believe Raphinha has the confidence and skill to play for a big club like Manchester United.

It seems increasingly unlikely that Leeds United will be able to keep hold of their 25-year-old Brazilian star Raphinha come the end of the season.

The left-footed winger is the team's top scorer with nine goals and two assists in 26 games so far this campaign. Blessed with quick feet and trickery, Raphinha, with his flair and swagger, seem to have the mentality and technical ability to flourish at a big club.

With Marcelo Bielsa gone, Leeds are firmly in a relegation dogfight. They are currently 16th in the table, with 23 points from 27 games. Everton (17th with three games in hand) and Burnley (18th with a game in hand) could push Leeds into the relegation zone if they win their next games.

Leeds told West Ham that they will not sell for any price.



West Ham have had a bid for Raphinha rejected.

Even if Leeds do manage to scrape through and secure survival, Raphinha is still expected to move to a bigger club in the summer.

West Ham United reportedly made a £50 million offer for the winger in January, while Liverpool were also rumoured to be interested. Expect Raphinha to be available and on the move once the curtain draws on Leeds' miserable campaign.

#1 Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has impressed against Manchester United in the past.

Like Raphinha, West Ham United's 25-year-old winger Jarrod Bowen is reportedly a transfer target for Liverpool.

However, it is unlikely the Reds will be able to break the bank for both players in the summer. That means Manchester United could potentially have a chance at landing one of the two players.

The Hammers' English winger is enjoying a terrific campaign, and has arguably been their most important player. The wideman has 12 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances this season. He had a blistering start to 2022, and went on a run that saw him score seven goals in seven games across competitions.

Excellent with the ball at his feet, Bowen also works hard without possession, and has caught the eye with his tracking back and defensive work rate. A confident dribbler, he boasts dangerous deliveries from set-pieces.

During his time with Hull City in the Championship, Bowen scored in double figures in three different seasons. Now that he is beginning to replicate that form in the top flight, it's only a matter of time before one of the country's elite teams come calling.

