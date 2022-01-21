Paul Pogba rejoined Manchester United in 2016 as one of the best midfielders in the world back then. He was part of Manchester United's youth setup but couldn't find a permanent place under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The move away from Old Trafford was not peaceful as Pogba was criticized by his then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson. However, Pogba joined Juventus and established himself as one of the best players in his position.

He won 8 major trophies in his four years at Turin and eventually returned to Manchester United in a highly expensive move. The French international cemented his position in his second stint with the Red Devils.

However, as of now, Pogba is nearing the end of his contract with an uncertain future. Manchester United are in the process of rebuilding their side under Ralf Rangnick. On the same note, let's take a look at;

5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

#5 Marco Verratti (PSG)

Verratti could fit into Rangnick's plans and work as a perfect replacement for the Paul Pogba

Marco Verratti is lauded as one of the best midfielders in modern football. His diminutive stature gives him the edge to boss the center of the park with ease.

Verratti's composure, ball control and man-marking are second to none. These are the very attributes that could make the PSG midfielder perfect for Manchester United. He could fit into Rangnick's plans and work as a perfect replacement for Paul Pogba.

Marco Verratti is 29 as of now and is tied to the club until 2021. PSG is now a star-studded team with many big names joining the club. The same could put Verratti's future in doubt. Hence, a Manchester United move could help both parties.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



For more match stats -- Marco Verratti: Made 48 successful final third passes in PSG's 4-0 win over Toulouse, a record in a Ligue 1 match this seasonFor more match stats -- whoscored.com/Matches/137659… Marco Verratti: Made 48 successful final third passes in PSG's 4-0 win over Toulouse, a record in a Ligue 1 match this seasonFor more match stats -- whoscored.com/Matches/137659… https://t.co/enjSIA9joq

#4 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Pressure upon Frenkie de Jong has increased following Messi's departure

Frenkie de Jong was at the forefront when Ajax stunned the world in the 2018-19 season. The club and many of its players earned worldwide fame and de Jong was arguably the best name within the club's ranks.

He joined Barcelona in 2019 with high hopes and is expected to be a part of Barcelona's continued level of success. However, things didn't go as planned as Barcelona lost the title to Atletico Madrid last year.

The club also had to endure their long-term player Lionel Messi's departure. Since then, the pressure upon Frenkie de Jong has increased. With that kind of potential, we can say that Barcelona is not the right club for the Dutch international to grow as a player.

He is being chased by Chelsea but Manchester United seems more perfect for the midfielder considering his skillset and the amount of competition.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are currently focused on fullback situation for January window. Nothing confirmed by club sources about Chelsea £33m bid for Frenkie de Jong rumour. Barcelona have not received any official or verbal proposal as things stand.Chelsea are currently focused on fullback situation for January window. Nothing confirmed by club sources about Chelsea £33m bid for Frenkie de Jong rumour. Barcelona have not received any official or verbal proposal as things stand. 🔵🇳🇱 #CFCChelsea are currently focused on fullback situation for January window.

#3 Fabian Ruiz (Napoli)

Fabian Ruiz is nearing the end of his contract at Napoli.

Fabian Ruiz is one of the most talented midfielders in the market as of now. After experimenting within La Liga, Fabian finally found his rhythm with Napoli. The last couple of seasons marked the Spaniard's growth as a player and he started earning recognition.

Fabian was a regular in Spain U19 and U21 sides and was eventually called up to the senior team by Luis Enrique. After a handful of friendly games, he was added to the final 24-man squad for the UEFA EURO 2020.

Fabian Ruiz is a versatile midfielder who can boss both attacking and defensive roles. He is an adaptive player who could easily fit into any formation. Fabian Ruiz could make a perfect piece in Ralf Rangnick 's plans for his distinctive feature.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



4 from outside the 18 🤯 Fabian Ruiz has scored the most goals from outside the box in Europe’s Top 5 leagues this season4 from outside the 18 🤯 Fabian Ruiz has scored the most goals from outside the box in Europe’s Top 5 leagues this season 💥👏 4 from outside the 18 🤯 https://t.co/K2LlNDpEZQ

He is nearing the end of his contract at Napoli.

#2 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Nicolo Barella played a massive role in helping his club secure the Scudetto

Nicolo Barella has been an influential figure at Inter Milan for the past few seasons. He arrived in San Siro in 2019 as a loanee and the deal was made final in 2020.

Nicolo Barella played a massive role in helping his club secure the Scudetto in his first full year with Inter Milan. His contribution made him one of the top and most respected players in the club.

The midfielder was also phenomenal for his national team in the UEFA EURO 2020. For his exploits, Barella was awarded a contract extension that would keep him at the club until 2026.

Should Manchester United look to purchase a Paul Pogba replacement, Nicolo Barella would just be the perfect option for them.

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en | BARELLA



Nicolo | BARELLANicolo #Barella had seven shots on goal in #InterUdinese (all in the first half) - a record for him in @SerieA_EN and a record for any midfielder in the Italian top flight this season. 🚀 | BARELLANicolo #Barella had seven shots on goal in #InterUdinese (all in the first half) - a record for him in @SerieA_EN and a record for any midfielder in the Italian top flight this season. https://t.co/cOww54JNKR

#1 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham is one of the most sought after teenagers

Borussia Dortmund is known to be one of the finest clubs to produce top quality young talent. The club has always housed future champs and the present is no different.

Dortmund right now is a team full of skillful youngsters and Jude Bellingham is one of the top runners. He is one of the most sought after teenagers and it is certain that one of the big clubs would secure him in the subsequent years.

The pressure on Ralf Rangnick is massive and the rumors around Bellingham's Manchester United move are getting stronger. The English midfielder has his contract secured until 2025 but is a favorite to switch sides in the upcoming transfer window.

This wraps up our list of potential Paul Pogba replacements at Manchester United. Do let us know your opinion in the comments section.

Edited by shilpa17.ram