5 players Chelsea could have signed instead of Timo Werner

Timo Werner joined Chelsea in July 2020 for a reported £47.5 million.

Once one of the hottest commodities in world football, Werner has seen a fall from grace over the past year. To be fair to him, his stint with Chelsea hasn't been the worst.

Last season, Werner managed six goals and 12 assists in the Premier League, becoming one of Chelsea's most efficient players in terms of output. However, the circumstances of these results are often talked about.

One common criticism is his inability to put away easy chances. Werner had one of the highest xG (expected goals) in the league last season, but managed to score only six.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣"He misses too many" Graeme Souness believes Timo Werner needs to up his game at Chelsea this season with him starting up top on his own this afternoon 🗣"He misses too many" Graeme Souness believes Timo Werner needs to up his game at Chelsea this season with him starting up top on his own this afternoon https://t.co/bQ1Enpah1S

Werner is blessed with several strengths. He is incredibly rapid and often gets into the right areas. He has, however, unfortunately built a reputation for being a wasteful player at Chelsea, seemingly leading the club to go all-out for Romelu Lukaku as a replacement.

Let's take a look at five players Chelsea could have signed instead of Timo Werner.

#5. Alexander Isak - Real Sociedad

Levante UD v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Alexander Isak has enjoyed a stunning rise to fame over the past couple of years.

The Swede started his career with AIK in Sweden before moving to Borussia Dortmund's youth academy in Germany. He made his first professional appearance for Dortmund in 2017.

After a loan spell with Willem in Holland, Isak was signed on a permanent deal by Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in 2019. He has been excellent for them ever since and has built a reputation for being an outstanding goalscorer.

Sun Sport @SunSport Man Utd & City 'to trigger £76m release clause for Sociedad ace Alexander Isak' thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Man Utd & City 'to trigger £76m release clause for Sociedad ace Alexander Isak' thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

The 22-year-old has made 96 appearances in total for the club, scoring 34 goals and providing five assists. He has also represented Sweden for the last four years, even impressing during this summer's UEFA Euro 2020.

Isak certainly has the attention of some of the world's top clubs and looks increasingly destined to move to a bigger team.

#4. Luka Jovic - Real Madrid

Club Brugge KV v Real Madrid: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Luka Jovic is a player who has a lot to prove to Europe's elite.

The Serbian first earned the appreciation of many because of his exploits with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. Jovic has made 93 appearances for the club, scoring 40 goals and providing 10 assists.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN 3️⃣ years to the day since the #Bundesliga was blessed with 5️⃣ of the best from Luka Jović! 😵🔥😵 3️⃣ years to the day since the #Bundesliga was blessed with 5️⃣ of the best from Luka Jović! 😵🔥😵 https://t.co/HoUBaItGAJ

His performances earned him a big-money move to Spanish giants Real Madrid for a reported €60 million. Jovic came to Spain with huge promise, but it is fair to say now that things haven't worked out.

The Serb's two-year period in Spain has been marred by injuries and an extended period of underwhelming performances. In 38 appearances for the club, Jovic managed to score only two goals.

B/R Football @brfootball Luka Jovic for Real Madrid: 2 goals in 32 gamesLuka Jovic on his return for Eintracht Frankfurt: 1 goal in 10 minutes Luka Jovic for Real Madrid: 2 goals in 32 gamesLuka Jovic on his return for Eintracht Frankfurt: 1 goal in 10 minutes https://t.co/romhCV793R

He was loaned back to Frankfurt this year, where he continues to ply his trade. With Jovic seemingly due some redemption in his career, one can't help but wonder if he could shine in England.

