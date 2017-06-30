5 players close to signing for Arsenal this summer

Arsenal are reportedly close to concluding deals for these superstars.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 20:00 IST

Arsene Wenger is going all out to help Arsenal reach former heights

Arsenal are due for a squad overhaul after finishing outside the top 4 for the first time in Arsene Wenger’s reign. It was not the only that happened for the first time in the Frenchman’s 20-year-long reign with the Gunners also finishing behind arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the first time in all these years and this has prompted talks about a power shift in North London.

The gap between the Emirates outfit and the other top clubs has been growing steadily over the past years and it has come to the point where Arsene Wenger’s side need to spend extensively to catch up with their rivals. Thankfully, the Gunners have been linked with a host of stars and have also repeatedly bid a world record amount for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

So, without further ado, we take a look at the 5 players Arsenal are close to signing this summer:

#5 Alexandre Lacazette

The Lyon striker has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and according to the latest reports, is extremely close to signing for Arsene Wenger’s side, some are even reporting that the final few kinks are being ironed out.

The Frenchman brings incredible goalscoring pedigree to the Gunners having scored 91 goals in the last three seasons for The Kids. With Arsenal’s creative quality he can certainly add to his tally from previous seasons and become the 30-goals a season striker they have missed since the departure of Robin van Persie.

It is being reported that the Gunners are splashing a club record fee in the region of £50 million for the 26-year-old. Lacazette was close to signing for Atletico Madrid earlier in the month but due to the transfer ban imposed on the Spanish outfit, the transfer couldn’t be completed and it looks like Arsenal benefitted from that.