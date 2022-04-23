5 players who have committed most errors leading to an opposition shot in the Premier League since 2020

The past two seasons in the Premier League have arguably seen some of the best attacking football of the last decade. Defenders bear the brunt of this, as they have to be far more cautious, clever and able while in possession of the ball. While some have managed this, the rest have failed horrendously.

An error at any end of the pitch eventually costs the team one way or the other. While strikers often get multiple chances to rectify their mistakes, defenders are not afforded the same convenience. Their errors are the costliest for the side, especially if the opposition team punishes them directly.

On that note, let's take a look at five defenders who have made the most errors leading to an opposition shot since the 2020-21 Premier League season.

#5 Adam Webster- 5

Adam Webster, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Bristol City in 2019, has been a particularly solid defender for the Seagulls. The club have defended well as a unit even against stronger opposition.

However, Webster does make the odd mistake in dangerous areas on occasion. Brighton have been coached by Graham Potter to play out from the back, a rule his 27-year-old centre-back follows to the T. The English defender is always keen to find the right pass.

However, relentless pressure from the other side's attackers has led to him making five errors in 46 appearances that have led to an opposition shot.

However, it is worth noting that the opponent has never directly scored a goal due to a mistake by Webster. This is something the Englishman will be thankful for.

#4 Davinson Sanchez- 5

Davinson Sanchez has the capability to be the best defender at Tottenham Hotspur on his day. Unfortunately, he also has moments which lead to him being the worst defender at the club.

Although not particularly aggressive, the Colombian ace is rather rash in challenges. Moreover, his reading of the game and positioning could use some work while his impatient nature is also an issue at times. These flaws in his game often lead to him making unintentional mistakes which, in turn, benefit the opposition to a huge extent.

This is also why he has only made 36 Premier League appearances out of a possible 68 for the North London club over the last two seasons.

In that period, he made five errors leading to an opposition shot, one of which led to a goal. Antonio Conte will be keen to change some of these problems in the South American's defending methods.

#3 Gabriel Magalhaes- 6

Mikel Arteta has done a fantastic job of getting Arsenal into contention to finish in the Top 4 this season. This is impressive, especially after they finished eighth in the last two seasons.

A lot of this has been possible due to the hard work of their defense. Gabriel Magalhaes has been one of the standout defenders for the club this season alongside Ben White.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan making his presence known and he receives a yellow card with a bit of a reckless challenge after just 3 minutes



#Arsenal

However, he, too, has his limitations. The Brazilian star knows his way around the ball but makes careless decisions out of possession. His back passes, coupled with over-committing against some pacy attackers, often lead to problems for his side. These issues have led to him making six errors in 52 Premier League appearances across the last two seasons. Two of them have also led to goals.

Magalhaes looks much more assured of himself this season but does have two red cards to his name, thereby proving his reckless disciplinary issues.

#2 Nemanja Matic- 6

Nemanja Matic has decided to leave Manchester United at the end of the season and perhaps for good reason. The Serbian is an experienced midfielder but is slowing down year-after-year, with mistakes becoming a regular part of his game.

The Premier League is full of end-to-end action. The 33-year-old former Chelsea ace is finding it hard to keep up with the fast full-backs and attackers. His aging body, coupled with an incompetent defense behind him, puts extra responsibility on his shoulders to dictate the play.

Matic is not the best player under pressure. Courtesy of this, he has made six errors in 39 Premier League appearances over the last two campaigns.

LiveScore @livescore Since the start of the 2020/21 season, no player has made more errors leading to shots than Nemanja Matic (6)

The defensive midfielder has enjoyed a good top-flight career. He, perhaps, now needs to play in teams suited to his strengths, thereby minimizing his chances of making mistakes.

#1 Harry Maguire- 7

Harry Maguire has been the most criticized player in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons and the stats show the reason. He may be available all the time for Manchester United but that has not helped the Red Devils in any way or form.

Although the 13-time Premier League champions play in a system that exposes the Englishman's weaknesses, Maguire needs to do better. His decision-making in the defensive third and lack of guile while passing the ball has been near awful in the last two seasons. The centre-back has made seven errors in 62 league appearances over the last two seasons, with two of those mistakes leading to goals.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls The reliable Melissa Reddy reporting that "there is growing internal sentiment that Harry Maguire cannot be the leader of Man Utd's backline."



If he can't lead our backline (which he has failed in), then he surely can't lead the team as captain. Time for a change.

Maguire may be a great centre-back in the England jersey but his issues come into the limelight when he dons the famous red shirt.

