5 players who created the most chances across Europe's top 7 leagues in the 2023-24 season (Ranked)

Chance creation is one of the most important aspects of modern football, with every team looking to create the best possible chances so they can find the back of the net. Players who can do this consistently are highly prized assets and are often key to their sides winning a game.

So in this list, we will name the top five players across the top seven European leagues who are maestros at creating chances. So without further ado, here are the top five:

#5 Martin Odegaard - 102 chances created (Arsenal)

The Arsenal captain has been Phenomenal and a vital chance creator for Mikel Arteta's side

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been the heartbeat of a wonderful Gunners side over the last two seasons. The Norwegian has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and often leads the way for the north Londoners on and off the pitch.

Trending

#4 Pascal Gross - 103 chances created (Brighton & Hove Albion)

The veteran German has been one of the finest players for Brighton this season despite his age

32-year-old Pascal Gross has been phenomenal yet again for Brighton & Hove Albion and will surely go down as one of their best players of all time. The veteran German midfielder pitched in with 10 assists in the league alone and created many more chances for his side, 103, across 36 league appearances.

#3 Bruno Fernandes - 114 chances created (Manchester United)

The Portuguese star has been one of the only good parts of a disappointing United team this year

Manchester United had a poor season by any account, however, Bruno Fernandes arguably put up the same quality he always does. The Portuguese star is famed for his ability to constantly create and play the ball forward and it is shown in his 114 created chances.

The 29-year-old Red Devils captain was one of the few bright spots in a disappointing campaign and contributed eight assists in 35 games this season. His importance to Manchester United was underscored by his beautiful assist to Kobbie Mainoo in the FA Cup final.

#2 Kevin Stoger - 127 chances created (VfL Bochum)

VfL Bochum 1848 have Stoger to thank for their survival this season, the Chances he created helped keep them in the top flight

Kevin Stoger has been phenomenal for VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga this season. His performances have helped the side that was expected to struggle to secure survival in the top flight for another season.

The 30-year-old will hope his side can build on their survival next season and he will hope to add to his seven goals and nine assists for the German strugglers. He rightfully takes second place with his 127 chances created.

#1 Joey Veerman - 130 chances created (PSV Eindhoven)

PSV Eindhoven and Joey Veerman were magnificent this season and rightly top the list as the only League champions in our list of 5

Joey Veerman has had a fantastic season for PSV Eindhoven, helping them to victory in the Dutch league and securing Champions League football for next season. The Dutch champions will be grateful for his 130 chances created and will hope they can keep a hold of him in the summer.