5 players who could decide the outcome of Manchester United vs Young Boys

Manchester United take on Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford this Wednesday in their final fixture of the group stages. The Red Devils have already secured their place in the knockout stages with 10 points from their five matches.

The only match that Manchester United have lost in the group stage came against Young Boys in their first match of the UEFA Champions League. Sure, United will be inching in to level the scores when they host the Swiss club.

Manchester United will heavily rotate players against Young Boys

Manchester United will be looking to finish top of Group F after a win or a draw against Young Boys. With that being said, a club of United's standards should easily register a draw against the visitors.

The Red Devils are expected to make a number of changes in Ralf Rangnick's first UEFA Champions League fixture as United's manager.

The fixture holds more value to the Swiss team as a win against Manchester United could help them book a place in the Europa league, subject to the result of the match between Atalanta and Villarreal. This does add a bit of spice to the match and it will be interesting to see how things pan out.

On that note, let's take a look at the top players who can decide the outcome of this UEFA Champions League fixture.

#5 Nicolas Ngamaleu (Young Boys)

Villarreal CF v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Nicolas Ngamaleu was one of the goal-scorers in the reverse fixture at the Wankdorf stadium. Post the sending-off of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Cameroon forward came to life and looked quite lively on the wings.

Ngamaleu is expected to create problems for Manchester United's defense at Old Trafford and hopefully contribute in making a memorable UEFA Champions League night for Young Boys. His pace and sharpness will come in handy, especially if United are planning to make changes at the back.

That being said, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be looking to make up for his mistake in the reverse fixture. It will be an interesting battle between him and Ngamaleu.

#4 Christopher Martins (Young Boys)

Ferencvarosi TC v BSC Young Boys - UEFA Champions League: Play-Offs Leg Two

Christopher Martins once played for Lyon but was loaned out for most of the time. The Luxembourgish midfielder has been quite impressive while playing for Young Boys in the Swiss league.

His performances in this season's Champions League haven't been bad either. The defensive midfielder has imposed authority in midfield but has lacked the support of his team-mates. Christopher Martins will be a key player against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball I’ve been really impressed with BSC Young Boys so far tonight ,they’ve kept a really good team-shape away at Atalanta and have transitioned extremely well. Christopher Martins has been very impressive for the Swiss side he’s screened the back four extremely well breaking up play. I’ve been really impressed with BSC Young Boys so far tonight ,they’ve kept a really good team-shape away at Atalanta and have transitioned extremely well. Christopher Martins has been very impressive for the Swiss side he’s screened the back four extremely well breaking up play.

The 24-year old's defensive abilities will surely be tested against Ralf Rangnick's attacking style of play. Christopher Martins will have to be at his very best to help his team against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

