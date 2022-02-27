5 players who could be most decisive for clubs in the race to finish fourth in Premier League

The 2021-22 Premier League is turning out to be an interesting affair with teams strongly competing for different reasons. The title race seems to be locked between Manchester City and Liverpool, with both teams not in a mood to take anything for granted.

At the same time, the relegation battle looks tricky as it seems to involve at least seven teams with one-third of the season left. It looks like a lot of it will go down to the wire to decide a clear outcome.

The Premier League top-four race will only get more intense

Fighting for the top-four has always been a challenge in the Premier League and this season has been no different. As of now, five teams, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, are challenging for a place in the Champions League.

With a difference of 10 points between third-placed Chelsea and eighth-placed Wolves, the battle for the top-four is only going to get more interesting. On that note, we take a look at the key players who can be influential in deciding this outcome.

#5 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

West Ham United started the season very brightly and have since been in and out of the top-six in the league table. Manager David Moyes has done a commendable job with the Hammers and it is only just that they get the right reward for their efforts.

So far, the London club have amassed 34 points in 26 games and look a bit inconsistent in the past few weeks. Their top-scorers Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen remain their two most key players.

The latter has been more in form and has contributed in 35.55% of West Ham's goals in the Premier League this season. The Englishman has scored eight goals and made 10 assists in 26 appearances in the league so far this season.

Bowen's amazing pace and quick footwork has helped him be productive in attack. He will remain vital in the upcoming games, especially in the next five games which include facing Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves.

#4 Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

The Portuguese midfielder was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, no such move materialized.

That being said, Ruben Neves has only proven how Manchester United should have given it their all to sign him. He has been in terrific form for Wolves this season, popping up with timely goals and creating play from deep midfield.

His presence at the heart of the pitch has helped in dictating the tempo of the game. With comparatively easier fixtures in the next five matches, Ruben Neves has to be instrumental in helping Wolves make the most out of it.

