5 players destined to thrive at their new clubs

Not all players can fit seamlessly into their new clubs but these five players are surely going to thrive in their new environment.

Matic has signed for a Jose Mourinho side for the second time in his career

Every player who moves to a new club wants to hit the ground running and make a significant impact. If that doesn’t happen, then chances are that they’ll soon be labelled a flop which can affect their morale severely.

That being said, not all transfers work out perfectly. Transfers can turn out to be a game of hits and misses but with the amount of groundwork being done these days leading to a transfer, it would be embarrassing if a major one doesn’t work out.

The ongoing summer transfer window has been nothing short of crazy and most of the European giants have been signing top players for huge fees.

It remains to be seen how many of these big signings will thrive at their new clubs but some of them will definitely enhance the quality of their respective sides. Here are five players who are destined to thrive at their new clubs.

#5 Nemanja Matic - Manchester United

It’s shocking that Chelsea willingly sold a key player to their rivals Manchester United knowing that Matic played superbly under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

Matic was a crucial part of two title winning seasons for the Blues of which the first was under his current manager Mourinho. The defensive midfielder made an immediate impact at Chelsea when he joined as he adapted to Mourinho’s ideologies like a fish to water.

At Man Utd, Mourinho had quality midfielders at his disposal but he didn’t have the perfect midfield destroyer he needed which often restricted the creative outputs of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera. This was evident as the Red Devils struggled to score freely throughout the season and drew far too many games.

With Matic in the team, Pogba’s defensive duties are reduced and that could spell doom for other teams especially if he forms a potent partnership with Romelu Lukaku.

In short, Matic was the missing piece in the Manchester United team and Chelsea gladly handed him over to their former manager.