5 players you didn’t know played with Cristiano Ronaldo

When considering footballers who have played at the top for a long time, Cristiano Ronaldo should be at the top or near the top of such a list. The 36-year-old has played at the highest level since he was 18 years old and is showing no signs of stopping. He recently stated in an interview that he wishes to be active in the game up to the age of 42.

Cristiano Ronaldo has played for Europe's biggest sides

After making his big break at his boyhood Sporting Lisbon, Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Manchester United. The Portuguese forward became the world's most expensive footballer when he moved to Real Madrid, where he became a club legend. Ronaldo moved to Juventus and then back to Manchester United in a career that has seen him play alongside a good number of top stars.

Since making his club debut in 2003, Ronaldo has played for over 19 seasons and has shared a pitch with many top players. Without further ado, here is a list of five players you didn’t know enjoyed time together with Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.

#5 Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso made his Real Madrid debut as a substitute for Gonzalo Higuain

Spanish defender Marcos Alonso is very well-known for his time as a Chelsea player, where he has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League. Before then, however, the Spaniard made his debut as a Real Madrid player.

Then 19, Alonso made his professional debut for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win over Racing Santander in April 2010 as a substitute for Gonzalo Higuain, who scored a goal. Cristiano Ronaldo was on the pitch for Los Blancos the entire game and even scored their first goal of the day.

Alonso did not make any further appearances in a Real Madrid shirt after the one given to him by Manuel Pellegrini. His lack of further appearances makes people forget his appearance alongside Ronaldo. He went on to play for Bolton Wanderers, Fiorentina and Sunderland before joining Chelsea in 2016.

#4 Tim Howard

Carling Cup - Chelsea v Manchester United

American goalkeeper Tim Howard is another player who has played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at club level. The goalkeeper joined Manchester United in the same transfer window as Ronaldo, and they lined up together on several occasions.

Howard and Ronaldo joined the club in the summer of 2003 and played together at Old Trafford until the end of the 2005/06 season. Howard made 77 appearances for the Red Devils in his time at the club.

Howard eventually made his name as one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers at Everton, and also made over 100 appearances for the USA.

