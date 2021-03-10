5 players you didn’t know played for Manchester United

Manchester United might be going through their fair share of struggles at the moment but their status as one of the most prestigious clubs in football is firmly sealed. In addition to winning a record 20 titles, 3 Champions League titles and 12 FA Cups, Manchester United have a host of titles to their name that have earned them a global fan following.

The side has seen many rebuilds over the decades, from the legendary Busby Babes to the equally fabled Class of 92 who have all played their part in getting the club to where it is today. From marauding forwards, including Denis Law, Sir Bobby Charlton and Eric Cantona to flying wingers, in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and George Best – attacking is in Manchester United’s DNA.

Not to forget the defensive bedrocks in the form of Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister, Jaap Stam, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, upon whom numerous title defenses have been built in the years gone by.

All in all, the club have had countless iconic players grace the Theatre Of Dreams. And while numerous players have become famous and even infamous the moment they pulled on that fabled red shirt, there have been a few who bided their time at the club, but whose name may not ring a bell amongst the Old Trafford faithful.

Who are these players? You’re about to find out in this list of 5 players who you didn’t know played for Manchester United.

#5 Fraizer Campbell

Manchester United v Portsmouth - FA Community Shield

Fraizer Campbell has been with a number of clubs in his eventful career, but few know that he began his career with Manchester United, who signed him up at the tender age of 10. The youngster took no time in finding his feet at Old Trafford and netted 14 goals in 22 appearances for the youth side.

Campbell was loaned to United’s Belgian partner club Royal Antwerp for the 2006-07 season. He continued his prolific form, netting 24 goals in all competitions, which earned him the name Super Campbell.

Advertisement

Another loan, this time with Championship side Hull City, soon followed. Campbell maintained his scoring form which helped his temporary side win the play-offs. A final loan with Tottenham followed, which was part of the deal that brought Dimitar Berbatov to Old Trafford, after which he was permanently sold to Sunderland.

Campbell, who now plays for Championship side Huddersfield, has had a mixed bag of a career ever since. While he could never quite make the cut in the Premier League, his form in the Championship has been proficient, with the second tier of football probably best suited to the Englishman.

#4 Robbie Brady

Manchester United v Burnley FC - Premier League

Brady joined Manchester United’s academy as a 16-year-old. While he joined the side relatively late in his young career, he took no time in finding his feet with the club.

Advertisement

The Irishman’s fine form for the reserves was rewarded with a first-team outing against Newcastle United in the League Cup. This would turn out to be Brady’s only first-team appearance in United colors as he was loaned out to Hull City soon after. He spent two fulfilling seasons in the Championship before joining Hull City permanently in 2013.

The 29-year-old is now part of Burnley, having gained around five years of Premier League experience while being a regular starter for his country.

1 / 2 NEXT