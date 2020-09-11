5 players Everton should look to sell this summer

After years of underperforming, there is a new wave of expectation back at Goodison Park. The presence of Carlo Ancelotti and the big-money transfers done so far have catapulted the hopes for Everton this season. The arrival of Columbian superstar James Rodriguez has also been one of the highlights of this transfer window for Everton.

With new players arriving at the club, there will likely be a shake-up of the existing squad as the Toffees' slew of poor transfers over the years have seen a couple of deadwood at the club.

Here are five players that Everton should look to sell this transfer window.

5 players Everton should sell in the current transfer window

#5 Yannick Bolasie

A career robbed by injuries

Yannick Bolasie is an example of how a serious injury like an anterior cruciate ligament tear can deter a football career. The Congo international was showing so close to taking his game to the next level when an ACL tear suddenly ended his progress.

Having joined from Crystal Palace in 2016, Bolasie should have been the answer to Everton's troubling problems at the wing. He had a decent start to life at Goodison Park before he tore his ACL just a couple of months after signing for the club. The winger, who came back after a year, has not been the same player since.

In the three seasons since his injury, Bolasie has made just 17 appearances and has spent the last two seasons on loan. With just a year remaining on his contract and a plethora of options on the left wing, it is the right time for Everton to sell the 31-year-old.

#4 Muhamed Besic

It's been three years since Besic made an appearance for the Toffees.

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time for Bosnia and Herzegovina international Muhamed Besic. The defensive midfielder arrived with much promise in 2014 but never really lived up to his potential at Everton.

Of the six seasons he has been under contract at the Merseyside club, Besic has spent the last three seasons on loan. He has made a total of 56 appearances for the Toffees but has not featured for the first team since 2017.

With a year left in his contract, Everton must look to sell the midfielder this summer.