5 players who have exceeded expectations so far

It's been quite an entertaining and unpredictable start to the new season and it has been impossible to predict what's going to happen each gameweek. We have had some exciting high-scoring games so far and the Premier League has lived up to its billing.

We have also had some unlikely heroes with several individuals stepping up and elevating their game. Some clubs were quite active in the transfer window but most sides chose to tread on the side of caution owing to the financial stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let's take a look at five players who have exceeded our expectations so far this season.

#5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit the ground running at Tottenham Hotspur and has been a regular feature in Jose Mourinho's set up. He has started every single Premier League game after joining Spurs and has already become a mainstay in a promising midfield.

Hojbjerg's best performance came against Manchester United when Jose's side thumped the Red Devils, beating them 6-1 at Old Trafford. He has given the Spurs midfield the backbone that they've seemed to lack in seasons past.

The Dane has already received a lot of praise for his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch. His captain Hugo Lloris was all praise for him. He recently said,

"Pierre has been doing an amazing job right from the beginning. He has had a big impact because of his personality, and he shows his ability and quality every day on the field. He is committed and ready to help the team. He is pushing us. We are all going in the same way and we try to get the best out of each other.

#4 Diogo Jota

When Jurgen Klopp decided to bring Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Liverpool fans must have had no reservations. However, even they wouldn't have expected him to fill in so effectively whenever called upon and the Portuguese has already become a sensation of sorts.

He has made nine appearances (four starts and five off the bench) for Liverpool so far this term and has already scored four goals. Jota has fit in at Liverpool seamlessly and usually tasked with replacing the extremely talented Sadio Mane, he makes sure there is not even the slightest drop in intensity when he comes on.

He has so far produced 1.35 chances per 90 at a success rate of 45%. At 23-years-old, he is definitely one for the future.

