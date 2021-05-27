5 players who failed under Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger spent most of his managerial career in charge of Premier League giants Arsenal. During his eighteen years at the helm in North London, Arsene Wenger managed some of the best footballers ever to play in English football with distinction.

Arsene Wenger transformed Arsenal from a well-known club with a large fan base into one of the biggest powerhouses in world football. He led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups. Under Arsene Wenger's management, Arsenal became the first team to go an entire season undefeated in the Premier League.

Arsenal have always been lauded for being a club that develops young players and promotes talent from their youth academy. Arsenal have often been criticized for their reluctance to spend big in the transfer window. The club has often opted to show faith in their scouting system and resort to bargain buys.

Wenger, though, has been credited with spotting continental talents such as Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie, Theo Walcott, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira at a young age and converting them into some of the best players the Premier League has even seen.

There have at times, however, been players who have struggled under the Frenchman. These players either failed to adapt to Arsene Wenger's possession-based attacking style of football, or were unable to cope with the pressures of playing for a club as big as Arsenal.

Let's take a look at five players who failed under Arsene Wenger.

#5 Sebastien Squillaci

Arsene signed Sebastien Squillaci from Sevilla for just £4 million in the hope that the Frenchman would add some much-needed experience and solidity to a weak-looking Arsenal defense

Squillaci was a regular in Arsenal's starting line-up in his first season with the club and made 32 appearances in all competitions. The French defender, however, went on to play just seven times for Arsenal in his next two seasons with the club before joining Ligue 1 side Bastia.

Squillaci struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League, and is widely considered to be one of Arsenal's worst signings in the Premier League era.

#4 Marouanne Chamakh

Arsenal v Stoke City - Premier League

Arsene Wenger believed he had found a diamond in the rough after signing Marouanne Chamakh from Bordeaux on a free transfer in the summer of 2010. Chamakh was tipped to be Emmanuel Adebayor's replacement at Arsenal.

Chamakh struggled to cope with the demands of the Premier League, however. He scored just eight goals in 40 appearances for Arsenal before being sent on loan to West Ham United. He went on to play for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, but never quite became the prolific striker that Arsene Wenger hoped he would become.

