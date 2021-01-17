5 players who are out of favour at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has the massive task of transforming the Gunners’ fortunes and turn them into a force in the Premier League again.

The Spaniard did well in his first season in charge of Arsenal, leading them to an FA Cup,and the Community Shield last year. This season, however, things have not gone smoothly this season.

It’s no secret that the Arsenal squad needs replenishment, but the club will first have to get rid of some of the fringe players.

Five players who are presently out of favour at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has not shied away from cutting off players from the first team. On that note, let’s take a look at five Arsenal players who are presently out of favour under Arteta:

#1 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil is perhaps the most creative player in the Arsenal squad but hasn’t featured for Arsenal this season after being frozen out of the first team.

Although Mikel Arteta has been implored by a section of the Arsenal fans and some pundits to give Ozil another chance, it is not likely to happen, as the former German international edges close to an exit.

There have been a lot of reasons for Ozil not being involved, as both on-the-pitch and off-the-pitch issues have contributed to his downfall at Arsenal.

It is reported that Ozil is close to moving to Fenerbahce, and the sooner it happens, the better it would be for all parties involved.

#2 Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi was an integral part of Mikel Arteta Arsenal early on in the manager's reign but has had disciplinary issues.

Eventually, Arteta decided to use other players instead of Guendouzi, with the game against Brighton last season appearing to be the final nail in the coffin.

Guendouzi was loaned out to Hertha Berlin last summer. Even though he is having a good spell with the Bundesliga side, it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta will integrate him again at Arsenal after his loan spell ends.

There have been reports that Hertha Berlin want to sign Guendouzi on a permanent deal after his impressive performances in the first half of the ongoing season.

Mattéo Guendouzi is *not* coming back to Arsenal in January. Hertha Berlin want to keep him until the end of the season. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2021