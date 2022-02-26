5 players you forgot played for Liverpool

Liverpool are having a great 2021-22 season. After narrowly clinching a top-four place last season, it was imperative Jurgen Klopp’s side came back with a bang this campaign. With Virgil van Dijk at the back and a free-scoring front three, it seems the Reds are back to their very best.

The Merseyside-based club have a League Cup final with Chelsea on Sunday. Their 6-0 win over Leeds in midweek saw them reach within touching distance of league leaders Manchester City, who are only three points ahead.

Moreover, the Jordan Henderson-led side are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup this season.

Liverpool have turned into perennial title challengers under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have consistently been competing for major honours under Klopp. Almost all the signings made by the former Borussia Dortmund manager have sizzled at the club.

B/R Football @brfootball The League Cup final is set ⚔️ The League Cup final is set ⚔️ https://t.co/MURTvY3wMk

However, that wasn’t the case before the German arrived. Many players had forgettable stints at the club, much to the dismay of the Anfield faithful. On that note, here’s a look at five such players:

#5 Victor Moses

Victor Moses showed great potential at Wigan Athletic.

Victor Moses spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Anfield. During his nine-year stay at Chelsea, Moses went on loan six times. The once-promising winger at Wigan Athletic currently plies his trade at Russian club Spartak Moscow.

The Nigerian winger was brought to Anfield by Brendan Rodgers. He appeared 22 times in the 2013-14 season for the six-time Champions League winners. The number 12 scored just twice for the club, often failing to make an impact.

Premier League @premierleague On his debut for Liverpool, Victor Moses matched the number of #BPL goals he managed for Chelsea last season #SWALIV http://t.co/tLdFMpwO4W On his debut for Liverpool, Victor Moses matched the number of #BPL goals he managed for Chelsea last season #SWALIV http://t.co/tLdFMpwO4W

Brendan Rodgers’ men had a sensational title run. Thanks to the goalscoring exploits of Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, the Reds tantalisingly missed out on the Premier League title. Nevertheless, it is safe to say that not many fans will have fond memories of Moses from that campaign.

#4 Conor Coady

Conor Coady failed to follow in the footsteps of Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard.

Conor Coady was a Scouser, born and bred. Having spent almost a decade at the Merseyside giants, Coady dreamed to become a first-team regular. That wasn’t to be, though, and the Englishman moved to Championship club Huddersfield for first-team action.

After a successful season at the Kirklees Stadium, Coady joined Wolverhampton Wanderers. The former Liverpool man has grown into a key player for them. The Wolves captain has made over 300 appearances for the club.

Liverpool FC @LFC PHOTO: Conor Coady in action for Liverpool at the Aviva Stadium http://t.co/PQR33p7TmA PHOTO: Conor Coady in action for Liverpool at the Aviva Stadium http://t.co/PQR33p7TmA

His fine performances in the Premier League helped him earn his England debut in 2020. He started his career as a midfielder, and the boyhood Liverpool fan was once viewed as a long-term Steven Gerrard replacement. However, his career panned out quite differently.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav