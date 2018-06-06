Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 players from qualified teams who will miss the 2018 World Cup

Injuries and competition cost them their World Cup place.

Ronnie Evans
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 11:51 IST
836

Brazil Right-Back Dani Alves Ruled Out of World Cup After Knee Injury
Brazil Right-Back Dani Alves Ruled Out of World Cup After Knee Injury

It is the dream of many footballers to represent their country. This dream is made even sweeter when they get to do so at the biggest showpiece in world football; the FIFA World Cup. In Russia, most of the players will get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the quest to achieve victory.

In the past, the dream of playing at the World Cup has been cut short for some due to an untimely injury just before the competition or failing to recover in time for the tournament. Top stars like Radamel Falcao (2014) and David Beckham (2010) are some notable players who could not shrug off nagging injuries and were subsequently omitted from their respective squads.

While some bask in the proud moment, there are those who will not make the trip to Russia due to injury or outright stiff competition for the limited squad slots. Some of these players are exceptional in their own right but quite simply did not make the cut.

#5 Radja Nainggolan

Wales v Belgium - Quarter Final: UEFA Euro 2016
Wales v Belgium - Quarter Final: UEFA Euro 2016

In the 2017-18 season, he scored six goals in 40 appearances across all competitions and was instrumental in Roma's historic elimination of Barcelona en-route to reaching the Champions League semi-finals. Roma also finished third in the league to qualify for next season's Champions League.

For the second time in under a year, he announced his retirement after not being selected by Martinez. The dynamic Roma midfielder was the shock omission when Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced his preliminary 28-man squad on May 21, 2018. According to Martinez, Nainggolan was left out for tactical reasons despite a superb season with his club.



Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 England Football Argentina Football Daniel Alves Radja Nainggolan Football Top 5/Top 10
5 golden generations who never won the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 teams that can be 'dark horses' in the FIFA World Cup -...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 10 top number 10s to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 matches to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
The 7 Most Controversial World Cup Moments Ever
RELATED STORY
5 Past World Cup Moments That Video Technology Would Have...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 shocking exclusions from the 23-man squads
RELATED STORY
Most iconic football stadiums used at World Cup
RELATED STORY
10 Top FIFA World Cup goals
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018