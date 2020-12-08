5 players who have no future at Manchester United

Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs in English football. However, since the departure of their long-standing manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the club have been on a steady decline.

The record 13-time Premier League champions have gone seven years since winning their last league title. A host of managers have met with varying degrees of success in their quest to return Manchester United to its halcyon days.

Nevertheless, considering the pedigree and rich history of the club, many fine players have turned up for Manchester United over the years.

Five players who may be surplus to requirements at Manchester United

Under present manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a bevy of exciting young players like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, who are from the club's academy, have become first-team regulars at Manchester United.

Their presence in the team and the fact that new arrivals like Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles are hitting the ground running at Old Trafford has meant that a few other players have slipped down the pecking order under Solskjaer.

On that note, let us have a look at five such players whose futures may seemingly lie away from Manchester United.

#5 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

Advertisement

Four years since his return to Manchester United, Paul Pogba has been a pale shadow of the player who enthralled the Juventus faithful with his silken skills and world-class performances.

The Frenchman struggled to find a regular first-team place under Jose Mourinho, and the same script seems to be unfolding under present Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite his undoubted talent, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has simply failed to produce the goods and provide the inspiration at Manchester United.

In fact, in recent times, the embattled midfielder, who was rumoured to leave Manchester United in the last few transfer windows, has proven to be a huge liability for the club. Pogba has conceded three penalties - the most by a Manchester United player under Solskjaer - despite mostly operating in the middle third of the pitch.

3 - Paul Pogba has conceded three penalties in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while no other Manchester United player has conceded more than one. Discipline. pic.twitter.com/ZXL2OrWAxp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Advertisement

The Frenchman seems to have the support of Solskjaer for now, despite his high-profile frailties and general insipidity on the field.

However, Pogba's tally of just three goals and six assists in his last 35 games in all competitions for the club is a very underwhelming return that needs immediate improvement.

At 27, Pogba is only approaching his prime but at the moment, he seems to have hit the ceiling at Manchester United and probably needs a move away from the club to revive his flagging club career.

#4 Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo arrived at Manchester United with much fanfare after his energetic displays in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. However, the centre-back has failed to consistently hold down a first-team place in the team.

The 30-year-old's fortunes at the club have steadily plummeted in the last few seasons. Rojo has only appeared 15 times for Manchester United since the start of the 2018-19 season.

Just Marcos Rojo running into a wall 😂💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/EFxkKFPXk5 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

After returning to the club following a loan spell at Estudiantes, Rojo has made a solitary appearance for the club's U-23 team, and it doesn't look like he will be breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team any time soon. The Norwegian tactician recently said the following about Rojo in this regard:

“Marcos has been in lockdown over there (in La Plata), so they've not played either. At the moment, I can't see him coming back here over the summer, obviously because we live in this bubble, and we've got this squad available until next season. So he just needs to focus on getting fit and staying fit and being ready for wherever that takes him.“

With Sheffield United reportedly interested in the player, Rojo could do well with some first-team football rather than warming the bench at Manchester United. That could also augur well for the player's prospects of returning to the Argentina fold at the Copa America on home soil next summer.