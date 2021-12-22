5 players who could be the future of Manchester United

Manchester United's history of promoting youth players and providing opportunities to promising youngsters is well documented. The Red Devils' famous academy output has reduced in recent years. However, Ralf Rangnick's side still feature homegrown players such as Scott McTominay in their starting lineup.

Previous rising stars such as Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong, touted as the future faces of the club, did not bloom into world-beaters as was expected. However, with the likes of Ethan Laird and Hannibal Mejbri making rapid progress, there is renewed hope that United could once again produce superstar players.

The potential departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba could see Manchester United turn to younger stars

There is no doubt that Manchester United are nearing the end of an unsuccessful cycle. The futures of Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are all uncertain.

United will likely boast a significantly revamped squad after the next few transfer windows. With many ageing and unsettled players potentially heading out the door, here's a look at five stars who could go on to become the future of the Red Devils.

#5 Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has shown signs of finding form at Manchester United.

Manchester United's £73 million star signing Jadon Sancho has extensive experience of top flight and Champions League football. In over 130 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, he has scored 50 goals and assisted 64 times. It's easy to forget Sancho is still only 21.

The English winger has ample room for improvement, and at least a decade of high-level football left in him. Sancho has endured a difficult few months at Old Trafford. However, he is finally showing glimpses of the form that has made him arguably the most in-demand commodity in world football.

#4 James Garner

Manchester United's James Garner (right) in action during the Carabao Cup

The glaring lack of a defensive midfielder has been pinpointed as the main weakness in Manchester United's star-studded squad this season. Various options have been floated about, such as the expensive Declan Rice and Portuguese import Ruben Neves.

Manchester United might, however, not look too far for a solution. Talented 20-year-old midfielder James Garner has continued to impress on loan at Nottingham Forest. The youngster has been involved with United's first team since the summer of 2018. He has already made his debut for the club, as well as the England U21 side.

Blessed with a keen eye for a pass and the ability to stick a foot in and break plays, Garner could be the answer to a long-standing problem at Manchester United.

