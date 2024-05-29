5 players with most goal contributions across Europe's top 7 leagues in the 2023-24 season (Ranked)

The aim in football is to score goals and European football has seen another impressive campaign come to an end with forwards having done their best to get on the score or assist charts for their sides all season.

Based on their output, the list will feature a few familiar names and a few new ones but will feature the best attackers in the 2023/24 season. So without further delay, here are the top five players:

#5 Cole Palmer - 33 goal contributions (Chelsea)

Cole Palmer has had a phenomenal debut in West London this season

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has been phenomenal for the west Londoners this season. The Englishman made an immediate impact upon signing from reigning champions Manchester City in the summer and despite the team having a mixed season, he was individually brilliant.

His 33 contributions in solely domestic appearances make him a player to look out for and one to surely live up the continent next season. Palmer bagged an impressive 22 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League this season and rightfully kicks off our list.

#4 Kylian Mbappe - 34 goal contributions (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain got a final impressive season from Kylian Mbappe and the French superstar now looks set to move on this summer.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players on the planet at the moment and has continued to show it time and time again. In a season fraught with questions over his long-term future, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could still notch 34 goal contributions for PSG, becoming their all-time highest goalscorer.

Mbappe is widely tipped to move to Real Madrid in the summer following his refusal to extend his time in Paris. He leaves a club legend and his tally of 27 goals and seven assists in 29 Ligue 1 games sees him take the fourth spot.

#3 Viktor Gyokeres - 39 goal contributions (Sporting CP)

Viktor Gyokeres has been phenomenal in Lisbon since his move from Coventry

Viktor Gyokeres enjoyed a phenomenal debut campaign in Portugal with Sporting CP this season following his move from English Championship side Coventry in the summer. His performances have already seen the 25-year-old linked with a move away after he helped the Lisbon-based side to league success in just his first season.

Gyokeres' monstrous tally of 29 goals and 10 assists in 33 league appearances sees him take the first podium place. Sporting CP will have a task on their hand if they hope to retain his services this summer, however, the Portuguese side will likely not turn down an impressive offer for him.

#2 Harry Kane - 44 goal contributions (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane remains one of the best strikers in the world and has shown so again at Bayern Munich following his move to Bavaria.

Harry Kane not featuring in lists of this nature would be more surprising than finding him in the top two of such lists. The Englishman is a prolific goalscorer and is one of the most lethal finishers on the planet at the moment, his power and technique are truly marvelous to behold.

Kane tore up the Bundesliga this season, bagging 36 goals and 8 assists from 32 appearances in his debut season for Bayern Munich. However, the former Spurs captain remains unlucky with Silverware as he ended the season without any despite his awe-inspiring form.

#1 Luuk de Jong - 44 goal contributions (PSV Eindhoven)

Veteran striker Luuk De Jong tops the list following his performances for PSV Eindhoven

Veteran striker Luuk de Jong tops our list of contributors for the 2023/24 season following his majestic displays for boyhood club PSV. The former Barcelona man was instrumental in Peter Bosz's side emerging champions of the Dutch game, with the side losing just once all campaign.

29 goals and 15 assists from 34 appearances sees him take top spot in these lists and while that sees him level on goals with Harry Kane, De Jong played fewer minutes.