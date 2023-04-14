5 players with most goals in Champions League quarter-finals

The knockout stages of the Champions League are where legends are born and reputations are forged. For any player, this is the ultimate test of their ability - a chance to shine on Europe's grandest stage and etch their name into footballing folklore.

And for those who can find the back of the net with ease in these pressure-cooker environments, they deserve nothing but celebration. These prolific goalscorers are a rare breed as they possess a certain poise and a clinical edge that sets them apart from the rest.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five players with the most goals in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

#5 Andriy Shevchenko - 9 goals

AC Milan v PSV Eindhoven

Andriy Shevchenko's career will always be synonymous with his unforgettable performances in the Champions League. The Ukrainian striker was a true goal machine, netting 48 times in Europe's premier club competition.

He played a key role in AC Milan's triumph in the 2002-03 season. Shevchenko's technical ability, speed, and deadly finishing made him a nightmare for defenders. With his ability to brave difficult situations and come out on top, he managed to cement his place as one of the greatest players in Champions League history.

Shevchenko scored a total of nine goals in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

#4 Filippo Inzaghi - 9 goals

AC Milan v Torino FC - Serie A

Filippo Inzaghi was a true poacher in every sense of the word. The Italian striker was a master of his craft in the UEFA Champions League, scoring 46 goals in Europe's elite club competition over the course of his distinguished career.

Inzaghi had a knack for being in the right place at the right time and his clinical finishing made him a nightmare for defenders. He was a key figure in AC Milan's successes in the 2002-03 and 2006-07 seasons, scoring crucial goals in both campaigns to etch his name into Champions League history.

For those who appreciate the art of goalscoring, Inzaghi's exploits in the competition will forever be remembered. The Italian legend has scored nine goals in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

#3 Raul Gonzalez - 10 goals

Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League

Raul Gonzalez will always be remembered as one of the greatest players in the history of the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish striker's record in the competition was nothing short of extraordinary, scoring 71 goals in 142 appearances.

Raul was a true leader on the pitch, inspiring his teams to success with his skill, determination, and impeccable finishing. The Real Madrid legend won three Champions League titles in his career and scored a total of 10 goals in the quarter-finals of Europe's elite competition.

#2 Lionel Messi - 12 goals

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is the second-highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 129 goals in the competition. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time and is also one of the greatest goalscorers to have ever pulled on a pair of cleats.

Messi has won four Champions League titles in his career. He has scored 12 goals in the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition. The 35-year-old has, however, failed to make it to the quarter-final stage in the last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - 25 goals

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo's record in the UEFA Champions League is nothing short of remarkable. The Portuguese superstar has scored an incredible 140 goals in 183 appearances, making him the competition's all-time top scorer.

Ronaldo's exploits in the Champions League have earned him five titles with two different clubs, as well as numerous individual awards. His legacy in the competition is secure and he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever grace the European stage.

Ronaldo is renowned for his ability to come up clutch in crunch scenarios and his goal tally in the quarter-finals is a testament to this incredible quality of his. Ronaldo has scored a whopping 25 goals in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

